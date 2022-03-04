Hartford woman evacuated from Kyiv to Poland

The Hartford High School graduate who had been in a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, with children from her aid organization has been evacuated with them to another country.

As of Friday morning, Barbara Klaiber, along with children and representatives from her organization, The Ark, were on a train evacuating from Ukraine en route to Poland.

"We’ll arrive at the border fairly soon, then about four hours on the border checking docs and then on to Poland," Klaiber wrote on her Facebook page. "We are all looking forward to a shower!!"

Klaiber had been in a bomb shelter with more than 20 children from The Ark since Feb. 25. Hartford Town Supervisor Dana Haff has been sharing her posts to his Facebook page to keep the community updated on her situation.

Klaiber's brother, Peter Klaiber, said he had been made aware that a bus was scheduled to pick up six staffers of The Ark, including Barbara, 20 children, a dog and two cats, to bring them to the train station.

He said they were supposed to leave Kyiv on Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. They didn't end up leaving until about 2:30 p.m.

"She said that they were finally moving," Peter said. "I'm thinking, 'Well, the fat lady hasn't sung yet.'"

At 9 p.m. Thursday, Barbara informed Peter that the train had been stopped. Barbara said sirens could be heard in the distance.

Peter's mind went straight to the worst.

"I had my heart in my throat at about 9 p.m. last night when she said the train had stopped," he said. "You go right for the worst. What's the worst thing that can happen? They blew the train tracks up and you've got a train sitting there with God knows how many people on it and kids."

Thirty minutes later, she informed him that they were on their way, moving faster than they were previously.

Early Friday morning, Peter said Barbara and the others had made it to the Poland border. It was later in the morning, at roughly 11 a.m., that they had successfully crossed the border on the train.

"They very well could still be on the train," Peter said at roughly 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

He said there is a place in Poland for Barbara and the others to stay.

Later Friday, Barbara posted that she and the youths "had made it to our cabins in the woods." They plan to leave the next morning to drive 12 hours to Germany, their final destination.

"The kids are so excited!" she wrote. "Keep praying for Ukraine! Our hearts are there with so many who are still suffering."

Before all of this started happening, Peter said he and the rest of his family, including Barbara, would be in touch more infrequently. He said they would have Zoom calls to stay in contact.

But not like this.

"You feel kind of helpless. I guess this brought us, not that we weren't close before, but I guess we're even closer now. That's the good news," Peter said.

Hartford Central School is raising money for Barbara and The Ark.

School fundraisers

The Hartford Middle School student government is selling yellow and blue ribbons for $1 each, with all of the proceeds going to The Ark to help.

Peter said he had already ordered some for himself.

"I did that this morning," he said with a chuckle. "It's tremendous."

A member of the church Peter goes to is a teacher at Argyle Central School. She told him that they would be doing a fundraiser as well.

Suszyne Burch, a Hartford 6th grade social studies and English teacher and adviser for the student government, said it is important for the students to realize that what is happening overseas still impacts them at home.

"Just because we are miles away doesn't mean this doesn't impact somebody that they might know or not know directly," she said.

She said the Facebook updates from Haff have been helping Burch keep her students in the loop with what has been going on.

Haff said he is pleased with the community's response to one of their own dealing with uncertainty in Europe.

“I am proud that Hartford is rallying behind our native and alumni," he said. "The children and staff of The Ark are now refugees from Putin’s war of aggression upon the Ukraine."

To learn more about The Ark or to donate to the organization directly, visit fathers-care.org.

You can order one of the ribbons by speaking with a member of the student government or by contacting Burch at sburch@hartfordcsd.org or 518-639-1019 no later than March 18.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

