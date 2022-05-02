Hartford to vote on capital project

HARTFORD — Voters in Hartford will have four things to consider when they vote May 17.

The Hartford Board of Education is proposing an $8.86 million capital project to be voted on in conjunction with the 2022-2023 school budget, a vehicle purchase proposition and a candidate for the Board of Education.

Meetings and surveys indicated that the school needed to renovate its cafeteria and build a dedicated space for the school’s performing arts department.

“New York state has very strict rules on capital projects specifically in regards to auditoriums and building aid,” Superintendent Andrew Cook said at an April 5 meeting. “Unfortunately, building a brand new auditorium is not considered an ‘aid-able’ expense.”

In order to build a new auditorium, the school district got “creative” with the architects to rearrange the school, creating a domino effect to create a new performing arts space.

If approved, the ambitious capital project would remove the stage from the cafeteria, renovate and modernize the cafeteria, relocate the stage to the existing music classrooms, renovate the courtyard and small section of the library into an auditorium/multi-purpose room, renovate the girls locker room into a music classroom, build an additional music classroom, build a new girls locker room and replace the gym floor.

The auditorium/multi-purpose room would have retractable, auditorium-style seating that could hold 270 people. The stage will be removed from the cafeteria, giving students an additional 1,000 square feet to spread out and eat.

“We view this space as a wonderful opportunity to have a dedicated space for our arts department within the school but also a space that the community can use for various activities,” stated Cook, adding that the community band could hold rehearsals and concerts in the space.

Construction is projected to take place from July 2023 through October 2024.

The new $8.86 million project would create a tax increase of 12 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation from 2024 to 2036.

Assuming that all spending remains the same, if the capital project is approved, a person with a $150,000 home value would see a tax increase of $14 per year or approximately $224 for the life of the borrowing.

A $200,000 home would see a $20 per year increase in taxes or a total increase of $320 over 16 years.

Voting will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 17 at the middle/high school. There will be a public budget hearing May 9.

The proposed $13.6 million school budget carries a tax levy increase of 1.4% over last year’s budget. Voters will also decide on the $160,000 purchase of a 66-passenger bus and a six- to eight-passenger van. The district is only responsible for 10% of the $130,000 bus purchase.

Board of Education President Philip Jessen is running unopposed for a five-year term on the school board.

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

