HARTFORD — After several months of negotiations, the town reached a settlement agreement Friday afternoon with a Hartford landowner regarding the dumping of hundreds of dead farm animals on his Northrup Lane property.
Since being served a cease-and-desist order on April 1, Charles and Lois Potter, who were in violation of a town landfill ordinance prohibiting the stockpiling and dumping of animals, were unable to reach an agreement with the town.
And Friday was the last opportunity for the Potters to resolve the issue before the town took further steps to enforce the law.
“If we did not reach a settlement today, we were taking them to Washington County Supreme Court,” said Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff. “People should take note that the town of Hartford won’t be a dumping ground for carcasses. We will prosecute any that try.”
The Town Board approved the stipulation agreement with the Potters at a special meeting on Friday afternoon.
While the case with the Potters has settled, another Hartford resident, Larry Burch, who also violated the Hartford law for dumping the animals on the Potters' land, has been charged criminally and his hearing is slated for next month.
As part of the stipulation agreement, the Potters paid a cash $5,000 penalty to the town and an additional $35,000 that is suspended as long as there are no violations of the agreement within 10 years.
“The town feels we have significant protection, with the stipulation, that this will never happen again,” said Haff, after Friday’s meeting.
According to the agreement, the Potters are prohibited from accepting or disposing any animal carcasses or special wastes and they cannot accept any sick, diseased injured or dying livestock on their 301-acre property.
Regarding the hundreds of dead animals already dumped on their property, the agreement states they must be covered with 3 feet of earth, seeded over with vegetation and remain undisturbed for 10 years.
Hartford Enforcement Officer Mark Miller inspected the property this week, and the existing dead animals are now covered with 3 feet of earth, according to Haff.
For 10 years, Miller has the right, according to the agreement, to inspect and monitor the Potters land with reasonable suspicion a violation has occurred. Denying access to the land is a violation of the agreement.
While the town law prohibits the dumping or stockpiling of dead animals on Hartford property, Hartford farmers can bury or compost their own deceased farm animals.
In April, The Post-Star visited the dump site, viewing it from an adjacent property. And during an April public hearing, Miller submitted photographic evidence of several hundred decaying carcasses and shared observations from the state veterinarian who walked the site with Miller.
In April, the board gave the Potters 30 days to remove the more than 240 decaying cow and horse carcasses from Hartford. If the work was not done by May 7, the board said the town could remove the animals and charge Potter. Since that time, the town has been in negotiations with the Potters.
Burch, who was dumping the dead animals on the Potters land, was charged criminally on multiple counts. His case was moved to the Salem court, after Hartford Justice Sharon Schofield recused herself from the case. His hearing will be in Salem on July 15.
