HARTFORD — Many area schools in June have some type of senior recognition day. Hartford Central School District, for its event, holds a tractor parade that courses through the town before concluding at the school.

Sponsored by the local FFA chapter, and now a tradition of about five years, the tractors on Wednesday morning carried students along Main Street to the school.

The tractors parked at the school, where students, family members and friends gathered for photos.

