Hartford schools lift lockout order following nearby police activity

HARTFORD — The Hartford school district initiated a lockout procedure at about 8:15 a.m. Thursday due to police activity at a nearby Stewart's shop along Route 40.

The school was notified of an incident occurring at the Stewart's at 8062 Route 40 by the Washington County Sheriff's Office at about 8:10 a.m., and immediately initiated its lockout protocols, according to Andrew Cook, the district's superintendent.

Classes continued uninterrupted, but no one was allowed to enter or exit the building until the order was lifted about an hour later, Cook said.

Cook declined to answer any questions about the incident, but said students and faculty cooperated fully and everyone is doing OK.

"Based on the proximity of Stewart's Shop in relation to the district, we initiated the lockout just as a precautionary measure for the safety and well-being of everyone in our district," he said.

It's unclear what led to the lockout.

State police referred comment to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, which did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Route 40 was closed at the intersection of Route 149 beginning at 7:43 a.m., according to 511NY.