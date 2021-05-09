Hartford school district adding two teachers in proposed budget

HARTFORD — Hartford Central School District is adding back two teachers in next year’s budget after receiving more state aid than expected.

Last year, the district cut two vacant positions: an elementary school teacher and a middle school/high school social studies teacher.

“Those two positions were not rehired (after attrition) last year, due to the uncertain fiscal status of the state,” said Superintendent Andrew Cook. “That was when the state could still withhold money and the potential reduction of 20% of state aid.”

The district started the 2020-21 school year dealing with both COVID and a potential fiscal crisis, due to the threat of the 20% reduction in state aid. In addition to not filling those positions, school officials cut back wherever they could throughout the school year.

“Any time a position became vacant, we really looked if we could reallocate those duties to someone else in the district,” he said.

When an aide and a bus driver retired, they weren’t replaced.

“The board worked really hard to reduce spending to just our essential items,” he said. “Everybody was just working together to make sure we provided the best educational opportunities to our students that we could.”