FORT EDWARD -- A Hartford man who was arrested on felony charges three times over the past two years has been sent to prison for up to 4 years.

Dale M. McCarthy, 42, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, for an arrest earlier this year in Washington County.

That arrest occurred after he had been arrested for allegedly choking and assaulting a woman he knew in February, and a 2017 felony marijuana possession arrest.

Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan sentenced McCarthy to 1-1/3 to 4 years in state prison.

