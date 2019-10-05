FORT EDWARD -- A Hartford man who was arrested on felony charges three times over the past two years has been sent to prison for up to 4 years.
Dale M. McCarthy, 42, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, for an arrest earlier this year in Washington County.
That arrest occurred after he had been arrested for allegedly choking and assaulting a woman he knew in February, and a 2017 felony marijuana possession arrest.
Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan sentenced McCarthy to 1-1/3 to 4 years in state prison.
