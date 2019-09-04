{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — A Hartford man who was accused of firing a gun toward a woman and having a large cache of illegal assault rifles and other guns in his home earlier this year pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony charge.

William R. Donaldson pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon for possession of a semiautomatic rifle that was considered an illegal assault rifle under state law, according to court records.

Donaldson agreed to a plea deal that includes a sentence of 3 years on probation. He served more than four months in jail while awaiting disposition of the charges as well.

He had faced a 20-count indictment that accused him of having three illegal rifles, an unregistered handgun, numerous illegal high-capacity ammunition magazines and illegal hollow-point ammunition at his home on Route 196 in February when State Police raided it.

Among the guns were AR-15, AK-47 and .308-caliber rifles that included features that made them illegal under state law, court records alleged. Donaldson also had seven magazines for the rifles that were illegal because they could hold more than 10 rounds and illegal armor-piercing ammunition, the indictment alleged.

The guns were found after Donaldson's then-girlfriend reported that he fired a handgun over her head into a wall in his home, and police were then shown vidoes that Donaldson posted online that included clips of him shooting illegal rifles and making anti-government and anti-Gov. Andrew Cuomo comments.

Donaldson had been offered a plea deal that included a 10-year prison sentence in July, but turned it down and hired new legal counsel, James Knox.

The guilty plea came the day that pretrial hearings were to start in the case, which were to focus on defense accusations that State Police illegally seized at least some of the guns that were taken from his home during a "warrantless search." The defense was seeking to have the weapons and ammunition barred as evidence during trial, which would have weakened the prosecution's case.

Police were let into the home by his then-girlfriend, and he wrote in court records that one of the rifles and at least some of the magazines, which police had said were in plain view to justify additional searching, were not visible.

Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said the disposition reflected "potential challenges" to the legality of the search. He said he was confident that the Washington County Probation Department would "stringently" supervise the defendant. Donaldson faces up to 7 years in state prison if he violates probation.

Donaldson, 51, is free pending sentencing. Knox did not return a phone call for comment Wednesday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Load comments