FORT EDWARD — A Hartford man arrested for possession of numerous illegal assault rifles after he allegedly fired a gun over the head of his then-girlfriend was sentenced Friday to three years on probation.
William R. Donaldson of Route 196 had no statement during a sentencing proceeding before Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan.
After court, he disputed the claim he fired a gun toward the woman, and said he is "not a violent person."
He pleaded guilty to felony criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the seizure of AR-15, AK-47 and .308-caliber rifles from his home earlier this year that included features that made them illegal under state law.
Donaldson, 51, agreed to surrender his guns but will be able to seek compensation for the sale value of the ones he owned legally.
He was initially arrested for shooting a handgun toward his then-girlfriend in his home in February. Police then seized the illegal guns when they were directed to videos posted online of Donaldson shooting them on his property. Those videos contained anti-police comments as well as anti-government comments, including criticisms of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
He had faced a 20-count indictment, but the Washington County District Attorney's Office agreed to a deal that included a plea to one felony and probation because of "potential evidentiary issues regarding some of the searches in this case."
Donaldson claimed State Police illegally seized his guns, as they did not have permission to be in his home. He said illegal rifle magazines that were alleged to have been left in the open had not been left out.
An order of protection was issued on behalf of the woman who said Donaldson fired a gun toward her.
Donaldson made no statement at sentencing, but he did ask McKeighan if he could get an "order of protection against her," although he didn't specify who "her" was. The judge replied he could not issue one under the circumstances, since no one had been charged with a crime against him.
In an interview after court, Donaldson said the woman instigated violence against him, and the guns he had were legally purchased a decade or so ago, but apparently became illegal when New York's gun laws changed.
He said he accepted a plea deal on the advice of his lawyers.
