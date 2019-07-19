FORT EDWARD — The Hartford man who faces numerous charges for allegedly shooting a gun over the head of a woman and illegally possessing assault rifles has passed a mental health exam for his case to continue, and declined a plea deal offer that would send him to state prison for 10 years.
William R. Donaldson was released from jail on Thursday, after bail was set in his case.
He had been held in Washington County Jail without bail since his most recent arrest in February, when State Police said they seized numerous semiautomatic rifles that they claim have features that make them illegal under state law.
Donaldson's lawyer, Martin McGuinness, persuaded Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan to set bail in his case Thursday, pointing out that he has no prior criminal record, has family connections to Hartford and has passed two mental health exams for the case to proceed.
McKeighan set bail at $10,000 cash or $75,000 bail bond, which Donaldson posted later Thursday.
Washington County Assistant District Attorney Devin Anderson asked that Donaldson ensure that all of his firearms were turned over to police, and McGuinness said, "I would think the State Police would have located any weapon he could have possessed at this point."
Donaldson told the judge that he can better prepare his defense if out of jail, and said Thursday that he was considering representing himself, as he has "been reading a lot of law books" while in jail.
McKeighan cautioned him against that, and also warned him about his continued letter-writing to the court and others, saying "sometimes you say things to me that look like admissions."
Donaldson, 51, of Route 196, faces a 20-count indictment that alleges he had three illegal rifles, an unregistered handgun, numerous illegal ammunition magazines and illegal hollow-point ammunition at his home on Route 196 in February when State Police raided it.
That raid occurred after he allegedly fired a shot from the handgun into the wall of his home over his then-girlfriend’s head, then days later emailed her a link to a video he posted online that showed him shooting a semiautomatic rifle that police contend was illegal. A number of other videos he made and posted online, which included firing of rifles and anti-government comments, were found as well.
Among the guns were AR-15, AK-47 and .308-caliber rifles that included features that made them illegal under state law, court records allege. Donaldson also had seven magazines for the rifles that were illegal because they could hold more than 10 rounds and illegal armor-piercing ammunition, the indictment alleges.
He has pleaded not guilty, and steadfastly maintained his innocence. He said in a series of emails to The Post-Star that the woman whose accusations started his legal problems fabricated her story, and that he did not fire a gun toward her but fired it into the log cabin wall in another part of the bedroom.
McGuinness has filed a motion in court claiming that the police search and seizure of the guns was illegal. Those evidentiary issues will be argued on July 31 during pretrial hearings. No trial date was set as of this week.
