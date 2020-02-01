Hartford greenlights Dollar General revised plans

HARTFORD — On Tuesday, the Hartford Planning Board approved, with modifications, the proposed construction of a Dollar General store off Rowe Hill Road in Hartford.
Following a public hearing late last year, engineers went back to the drawing board to incorporate concerns expressed by residents and town planners into a revised design for the 9,100 square-foot store.
Part of the concern related to how the structure would blend into the bucolic landscape of this rural community. And things like lighting, signage and exterior materials were of concern.
But when engineer Jim Abdallah, corporate vice-president at Architectural & Engineering Design Associates in Plattsburgh explained the modifications made in response to public comments, planning board members were pleased.
According to Abdallah, they looked at lighting in terms of bringing lighting down to more consistent with the Stewart's located in Hartford and they lowered the lighting height.
"Some of the changes that have occurred, we have reduced the width of the driveway down to two-way ... in addition we have looked at the grading and an overall review of the elevation," he said. "We were able to pull down some of the retaining walls on the rear several feet."
As Abdallah explained, the exterior would be completed in HardiePlanks, a fiber-cement siding that looks like wood lap siding.
A resident said that it looked like a 130 foot by 12 foot industrial wall and wanted to know if they could break that up.
Abdallah said the HardiePlanks are textured and they will break some of that up as well as the plantings. But he did add they could do something else to break up the expanse, perhaps rows of windows or faux windows.
Planners asked that the exterior sign be smaller and Abdallah said they could reduce it to a five by 10.
Local businessman Glen Moljano said that he didn't see any problems with the building.
"There's no jobs in the area," he said, adding that the store would help with that.
The store will be located near Route 149 and Route 40 at the Rowe Hill Road intersection and the entrance to the store is off Rowe Hill Road.
“I am in favor of it because we need some economic development and I like the fact that this does not make noise, does not have an odor and is not open late ... and it's on a heavily traveled road,” said Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff after the first public hearing. “It conforms to the town’s agricultural and farmland protection plan. It will not remove any agricultural lands out of agriculture.”
A resident named Jeff asked the planning board what this store was bringing to the town of Hartford.
They said jobs and tax revenues.
The man asked what tax revenues and when the board members could not be specific, he said, "Don't tell me tax revenue if you don't know what those revenues are. Are they double? Triple?"
Angela Petkovic, a Dollar General spokeswoman said the store will employ approximately 6-to-10 employees, depending on the individual needs of the store.
"When selecting a new store site, Dollar General looks for locations that serve customers within a three-to-five mile radius, or 10-minute drive," she said. “We also take competitive factors, traffic patterns and community concerns into consideration."
Construction is slated to start this spring.
Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.