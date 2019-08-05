Recent Hartford Central School graduate Alicen Barker took first place in the 25th annual “Horsing Around with the Arts” contest sponsored by the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in Saratoga Springs.
Students in grades 8-12 from across the Capital Region competed for this year’s prize, with Barker finishing first over 100 other entries from 10 school districts, according to school officials.
Barker’s untitled work depicted a jockey, and she presented a print of her original piece as an extra prize to the winning owners, trainers and jockey from a race on Friday.
More administrative changes
Robert McGough has been named as the new principal of Moreau Elementary School after a stint as the assistant principal at Oliver W. Winch Middle School.
McGough has been in the South Glens Falls Central School District for nearly a decade with six years of experience in the classroom at both Ballard Elementary and Winch, according to the district’s website.
“The tight-knit community that is Moreau speaks to the pride and dedication of our families, support staff, teachers and students in making our school what it is today,” McGough said in a news release. “Moreau has amazing things happening and I look forward to being a part of its future.”
McGough earned a Master of Science degree in curriculum and instruction from SUNY Plattsburgh and a Bachelor of Science degree in childhood education from The College of Saint Rose in Albany.
Cambridge Elementary School has a new associate principal, with Jerry Gibson taking over the role this month.
Gibson was most recently a special education teacher at Mechanicville Elementary School for seven years, according to a statement from Cambridge Central School District.
Gibson earned a bachelor’s degree in childhood education and special education and a master’s degree in literacy from The College of Saint Rose.
Law extends protections to public schools
Recently signed legislation will provide the New York State Division of Human Rights the ability to investigate bullying and other forms of discrimination in public schools.
In 2012, the state Court of Appeals decided a case establishing public schools were not covered under the Human Rights Law, and the Human Rights Division lost its ability to investigate bullying and discrimination of public school students, according to a release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
“Restoring the division’s jurisdiction over public schools ensures that all students are protected against bullying and discrimination under the New York State Human Rights Law,” Division of Human Rights Commissioner Angela Fernandez said. “As New York continues to lead the way in establishing equal rights for all, the Division of Human Rights will vigorously enforce this restoration of the law.”
