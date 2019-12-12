Hartford fire company gets state help with new pumper cost

HARTFORD — It’s been 26 years since the Hartford Volunteer Fire Company purchased a new engine pumper. But with the help of a state money, the fire company’s new Ferrara MVP engine pumper will be delivered this spring.
“The last brand new truck was in 1993,” said John Holmes, president of the fire company, adding that over the years they have purchased two used pumpers. “The new truck will replace an older used truck we bought seven or eight years ago.”
According to Holmes, the new pumper is currently being built to meet the fire company's specifications and the manufacturing engineer’s drawing. And this week, fire company leaders will again meet with the manufacturer to make sure everything is "copacetic" and they can continue with building the pumper.
Over the years, the cost of fire vehicles and equipment has increased dramatically, said Holmes, comparing the cost of the company's last pumper to the new $515,700 purchase.
“On the last new purchase we paid cash, $93,000,” said Holmes, explaining that it’s not uncommon for trucks to come in over $1 million these days. “We looked at other manufacturers that were two, three and $400,000 more. We feel exceedingly lucky to have designed this truck and the quality we are getting for well under $1 million.”
A $125,000 member item from New York Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, will certainly help, said Fire Chief David Swezey.
Initially, the Hartford fire company will pay the full amount of the truck to the manufacturer, and then the state will distribute the money, approved by Woerner, back to the fire company.
Additionally, on Tuesday, the town of Hartford held a public hearing on the purchase of the firetruck, because it is a community service loan, Holmes said.
“The supervisor certifies there was a public hearing and the manufacturer gets a reduction on their taxes,” Holmes said. “According to IRS code, the public has a right to be heard in a public hearing.”
Additionally, the town certification of the public hearing means that the fire company will see an approximate $20,000 in interest savings over the course of their loan, said Swezey.
The new truck, as compared to older models, has all LED lights, an enclosed and heated cab, more space for firefighter equipment and a covering for the hose.
But Holmes said the biggest benefit to a new truck is reliability.
"What you need in a firetruck is reliability," he said. "You don't want to get on scene and have it fail."
There are about 30 volunteer members in the Hartford company, and last year they responded to more than 275 fire and first responder calls combined, he said.
While it does not apply to the cost of the new pumper, the Hartford volunteer fire company also received a federal $107,000 grant for new air packs, Swezey said.