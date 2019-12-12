Hartford fire company gets state help with new pumper cost

HARTFORD — It’s been 26 years since the Hartford Volunteer Fire Company purchased a new engine pumper. But with the help of a state money, the fire company’s new Ferrara MVP engine pumper will be delivered this spring.

“The last brand new truck was in 1993,” said John Holmes, president of the fire company, adding that over the years they have purchased two used pumpers. “The new truck will replace an older used truck we bought seven or eight years ago.”

According to Holmes, the new pumper is currently being built to meet the fire company's specifications and the manufacturing engineer’s drawing. And this week, fire company leaders will again meet with the manufacturer to make sure everything is "copacetic" and they can continue with building the pumper.

Over the years, the cost of fire vehicles and equipment has increased dramatically, said Holmes, comparing the cost of the company's last pumper to the new $515,700 purchase.

“On the last new purchase we paid cash, $93,000,” said Holmes, explaining that it’s not uncommon for trucks to come in over $1 million these days. “We looked at other manufacturers that were two, three and $400,000 more. We feel exceedingly lucky to have designed this truck and the quality we are getting for well under $1 million.”