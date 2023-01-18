Hartford declares state of emergency over lack of highway workers to plow

HARTFORD — The town of Hartford has declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the coming winter storm and asking other municipalities for help in plowing as there is only one person working in the Highway Department.

“In the interest of assisting the town in keeping the highways cleared of winter weather, this state of emergency allows me to make whole any neighboring town/county/state expenses for assisting Hartford,” said Supervisor Dana Haff in the emailed notice.

He said a formal memorandum of understanding can be put into effect, but until it is completed, he is allowed to reimburse neighboring municipalities that assist.

“I think it is only fair that our neighbors be made whole in this regard if they spend some of their tax dollars to assist Hartford,” he said.

The emergency also gives Haff the authority to hire highway workers at a rate of $21 per hour.

The storm is expected to hit early Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory through 1 p.m. on Friday for the Lake George and Saratoga region. Mixed precipitation is expectation with total snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze, according to the NY-Alert notification system. Road conditions will be slippery and could impact the Thursday evening commute and Friday morning commute, according to the notice.

The high temperatures will be around 32 degrees on Thursday and 35 degrees on Friday.

Haff said in a follow-up email to The Post-Star that the town should have full complement of four full-time employees, but it only has two, and one of them has been on workers' compensation since October.

The town has had some labor strife, according to Haff.

“We are at an impasse with the Teamsters union, which represents the full time highway employees. Of the two employees remaining, they joined well after a year of no new contract but asked to be hired anyways,” he said.

Haff said the town has made a number of offers, most recently on Jan. 5, but the union is slow to respond. He said he is not allowed to comment on the particulars of offers and counteroffers, but said that he did a comparison of the wages of the highway workers in the surrounding towns of Granville, Hebron, Argyle, Kingsbury and Fort Ann and found that the average is $20.82 per hour.

“Without giving details of our offer, we have offered more than the average but to date they have not respond,” he said.

Haff said anyone interested in becoming a highway worker should contact the highway superintendent at 518-632-9178 or 518-222-2394.