HARTFORD — Hartford Town Board negotiations with a Hartford landowner regarding the removal of hundreds of dead farm animals from his 301-acre Northrup Lane property were at an impasse as of Friday afternoon.
“The town wants it cleaned up,” said Jeff Meyer, town attorney, on Saturday morning. “The town is not pleased and they are prepared to move forward.”
For the past two months, the town board has offered landowners, Charles and Lois Potter, multiple options, extended deadlines and a public hearing on the matter.
Since being served a cease and desist order on April 1, the Potters, who are in violation of a town landfill ordinance prohibiting the stockpiling and dumping of dead animals, have not complied with town orders to remove the mounds of decaying cows and horses from their property.
“The time has come and gone. The carcasses are still there, so now the Town Board needs to determine what our next step is,” said Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff in a mid-May town board meeting.
And on Tuesday, in yet another attempt to reach out to the Potters, the Town Board adopted a resolution regarding the violation and remedy of the illegal dump. In the resolution, the town offered terms for a formal settlement agreement and Meyer put together a stipulation agreement, forwarding it to Benjamin Hill, the Potters’ Albany attorney.
According to Meyer, there were several items that were non-negotiable for the town board.
“The way the resolution was adopted, there are certain musts. Throughout the week we were in conversations regarding the (stipulation) language,” Meyer said. “On Friday afternoon, we received substantive comment, but there were significant changes to the town board’s non-negotiables.”
In late March, Ordinance Enforcement Officer Mark Miller also served Larry Burch, Hartford, with a cease and desist order related to the disposal, processing or burying of animal carcasses and special waste on Potter’s farm.
In previous Post-Star interviews with the two men, Burch said he collects the dead animals from area farms and dumps them on Potter’s land.
In April, the Post-Star visited the site, viewing it from an adjacent property. During an April public hearing on the matter, Miller submitted photographic evidence of several hundred decaying carcasses and shared observations from the state veterinarian, who walked the site with Miller.
In April, the board gave Potter 30 days to remove the more than 240 decaying cow and horse carcasses from Hartford. If the work was not done by May 7, the board said the town could remove the animals and charge Potter.
According to Meyer, the men are in violation of the local landfill law that carries fines from $1,000 to $5,000 per day and up to 30 days in jail.
“You are not allowed to dispose of or stockpile dead animals on Hartford property,” Meyer said at the time the men were served with the cease and desist order, adding that there is an exception to the town law for the burial or composting of a farmer’s own animals.
Since that time, Burch has been charged with multiple criminal counts for the dumping violations. His case was moved to the Salem town court, after Hartford Justice Sharon Schofield recused herself from the case.
The terms of this week’s resolution included: The Potters pay the town a $5,000 penalty by May 24, along with a suspended $30,000 penalty that kicks in if they violate the agreement within 15 years; bury all animal carcasses and/or special wastes on Potter’s farm; the carcasses must be buried at least three feet below the ground and covered with no less than three feet of soil before May 31; seed and do not disturb the burial site for 15 years.
Additionally, the burial must be confirmed by Miller and a representative of New York Ag and Markets and the town enforcement officer has the right to access and monitor the site. The signed agreement would recorded with the town clerk and kept for 15 years.
Nonetheless, Potter did not sign the agreement on Friday, leaving the board little room, said Meyer.
The town can now choose to file criminal charges, as is the case for Burch, Meyer said.
And they can hire outside contractors to clean up the site and take the animal waste to a disposal location and charge the Potters for the cleanup. If the Potters do not pay, Supervisor Haff said the town will place a levy on their property.
“At the end of the day, this is something strictly enforced for decades,” said Meyer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.