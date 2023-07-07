HARTFORD — The Hartford Community Band will present "Broadway Bound!" an evening of music from that famous thoroughfare on July 11 on the lawn of the Hartford Baptist Church, Main Street in Hartford.

Hartford Boy Scout Troop 40 will be selling hot dogs, popcorn and cold beverages. This season, the band is raffling a handmade, patriotic quilt. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at each concert. Drawing will take place at the Aug. 29 concert. You do not need to be present to win. Visit the Hartford Community Band Facebook page to see a picture of the quilt and concert schedule.