Harness track, owed money, wants to extend dates

Also, McTygue said OTB owes the harness track about $300,000.

The harness track reopened June 18 and scheduled 31 cards, without fans, through Sept. 2, using surplus purse account funds.

In his letter, McTygue pointed out that the VLT and slot revenue it receives from Capital Region Gaming also helps pay for a health insurance program for Saratoga harness workers and the Department of Environmental Control’s manure removal program, and that without the money, it would not be able to make those payments.

In an Aug. 14 reply to McTygue, Robert Williams, the Gaming Commission’s executive director, said that the Gaming Commission does not mediate understanding differences.

“That’s not right,” McTygue said of the Gaming Commission’s response. “We’re talking about jobs, we’re talking about livelihoods, people getting out of the business.

“You see, they did collect the money, it’s just sitting there,” McTygue added. “We need it now; we’re running for 45 percent less purses already. Owners aren’t making any money. Actually, they’re losing money because we’re only running three days a week as opposed to five, normally, and it takes so long for them to run their horses back.”