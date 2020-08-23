Harness track, owed money, wants to extend dates

Saratoga Casino Hotel’s harness track is only scheduled to run through Sept. 2, but with a little luck, it could go into October. With a lot of luck, it could close for 2020 when it normally would in early December.
Tom McTygue, the president of the Saratoga Harness Horsepersons Association, said his organization recently sent a letter to the New York Gaming Commission requesting extending its dates to the end of September.
“And actually, talking to our racing secretary, if we race only two days a week for continued reduced purses, we can probably go until about Oct. 12,” McTygue said.
Racing beyond that would be only if Capital Region Gaming, which owns Rivers Casino, and Off-Track Betting pay the harness track money that they owe.
Capital Region Gaming — by a formal understanding with the harness track — has traditionally paid the harness track every quarter, but, according to the Gaming Commission, by statute is required only to pay at year’s end.
It’s significant money. According to the Aug. 5 letter McTygue wrote the Gaming Commission, it’s $825,116. He said it is money that Capital Region Gaming has collected, but that it tried to get out of paying the harness track, by canceling the understanding and citing Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s state of emergency due to COVID-19 and closing of all casinos.
Also, McTygue said OTB owes the harness track about $300,000.
The harness track reopened June 18 and scheduled 31 cards, without fans, through Sept. 2, using surplus purse account funds.
In his letter, McTygue pointed out that the VLT and slot revenue it receives from Capital Region Gaming also helps pay for a health insurance program for Saratoga harness workers and the Department of Environmental Control’s manure removal program, and that without the money, it would not be able to make those payments.
In an Aug. 14 reply to McTygue, Robert Williams, the Gaming Commission’s executive director, said that the Gaming Commission does not mediate understanding differences.
“That’s not right,” McTygue said of the Gaming Commission’s response. “We’re talking about jobs, we’re talking about livelihoods, people getting out of the business.
“You see, they did collect the money, it’s just sitting there,” McTygue added. “We need it now; we’re running for 45 percent less purses already. Owners aren’t making any money. Actually, they’re losing money because we’re only running three days a week as opposed to five, normally, and it takes so long for them to run their horses back.”
In March 2019, Saratoga Casino Hotel and the harness horsepersons agreed to a seven-year contract that guaranteed 170 race dates and purse funds annually. At the time, the harness horsepersons represented 850 owners, trainers and drivers. That number has gone down. McTygue said that unless the casinos reopen soon, there is no way to hold its own management to that contract because there won’t be any money.
The state of harness racing throughout New York is no better. Buffalo Raceway closed for the season July 18 after only 28 cards. Batavia Downs opened June 29 and is scheduled to run 43 cards, ending Dec. 12. Vernon Downs and Tioga Downs just opened Aug. 1 and Jeff Gural, the chairman of the company that owns the tracks, said both will close by Labor Day if the casinos aren’t reopened. Monticello Raceway hasn't reopened. Yonkers Raceway reopened June 22 and is scheduled to run through Dec. 22. Though it has averaged four cards per week, McTygue said there is talk that it will have to close after Sept. 12.
