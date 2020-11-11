Harmful algal bloom found on Mirror Lake

If humans or animals touch or swallow water with harmful algal blooms — or inhale airborne droplets — they may experience adverse health effects, according to AWI. According to the state Department of Health, if someone is exposed to high levels of the algae and its toxins, it may cause diarrhea, nausea or vomiting; skin, eye or throat irritation; allergic reactions or breathing issues.

“At this time of year, our primary concern is the safety of dogs and other pets that may enter the lake,” Billerman said. “We encourage the public to avoid letting their dogs enter the water if they are suspicious of whether a bloom is present.”

Those who do come in contact with floating mats, scums or discolored water should rinse themselves — or their pets — off with clean water afterward, according to AWI.

The existence of this harmful algal bloom doesn’t impact the village’s drinking water, which is sourced from Lake Placid, not Mirror Lake, according to Wiltse. The bloom had begun to dissapate Tuesday, Wiltse said, but AWI’s staff and volunteers will continue to check on it.