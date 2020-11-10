Harmful algal bloom discovered on Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — A harmful algal bloom was discovered on Lake George this weekend, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

The bloom was found along the shoreline in Harris Bay by a group of citizen scientists working with the department's Citizen Statewide Assessment Program. The DEC confirmed the finding on Sunday.

The bloom dissipated on Sunday, but reformed again on Monday, according to the Lake George Association, a nonprofit organization that works to protect the water quality of the lake.

This is the first harmful algal bloom to be discovered in Lake George.

Algal blooms can produce toxins that are harmful to animals and humans and degrade water quality, according to the DEC.

The blooms are likely caused by a combination of conditions, including excess nutrients, lots of sunlight, low-water or low-flow conditions, calm water and warm temperatures.

"This concerning discovery confirms that Lake George is not immune to harmful algal blooms, and that as a community we have much work ahead of us to protect our water quality and prevent more outbreaks," said Walt Lender, executive director of the Lake George Association, in a statement.