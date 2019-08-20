MOREAU — Moreau Lake State Park's beach is closed to swimming as of Tuesday due to a harmful algal bloom, the state Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Department said in a news release.
A bloom was observed Friday in another part of the lake, but the park had kept the swimming area open over the weekend.
The Parks Department said the beach closure Tuesday was "precautionary to protect the health and safety of swimmers."
The state Health Department stipulates that for a beach to reopen, the beach must be free of any signs of a harmful algal bloom for 24 hours, and a water sample must be submitted for a toxin analysis.
Some harmful algal blooms, which are actually a kind of bacteria, produce liver toxins and neurotoxins. These are dangerous to people, but even more so to dogs, as dogs tend to consume more water and lick their fur.
Two dogs died in July in Vermont from consuming toxins from a harmful algal bloom.
The state Parks Department has warned the public on the Moreau Lake State Park Facebook page to keep dogs out of the lake.
