Hannaford still closed on Tuesday after fire; store officials hope to reopen soon

GLENS FALLS — The Hannaford on Broad Street remained closed on Tuesday, as employees worked to restock the grocery store after Monday’s fire.

“We are currently working to replenish all of our perishable items out of an abundance of caution,” said Hannaford spokeswoman Ericka Dodge in an email. “Once our coolers and refrigerated spaces are replenished, the store will reopen. We expect the store to reopen in the next 24 to 36 hours.”

Fire broke out at about 8:30 a.m., as two employees of a third-party contractor were working to fix an electrical panel. There was a short, which caused an arc and sparked the fire.

One person was injured and that person was transported by his co-worker to the hospital before firefighters arrived on scene, according to Glens Falls Fire Chief James Schrammel.

Everyone evacuated the building, and there were no other injuries.

The fire was contained to that back room and did not spread to the main part of the store. There was no additional damage, according to Dodge.

There was some haze in the building. Fire officials remained on scene until about noon, ventilating the structure.

National Grid had to cut power to the building, so the store lost inventory.

