Hannaford reopens Wednesday after fire

GLENS FALLS — The Hannaford supermarket on Broad Street reopened at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The store had been closed since about 8:30 a.m. on Monday after an electrical fire. A third-party contractor was working to fix an electrical panel and there was a short, which caused the fire.

The contractor was injured and was taken to the hospital.

The building was evacuated and there was no damage to the main part of the store. However, power was cut to the building, so the store had to replace perishable inventory.

