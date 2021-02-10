Hank Pelton, Greenjackets president, to run for Glens Falls Common Council

GLENS FALLS — Hank Pelton, the longtime president of the Greenjackets semi-pro football team, announced on Tuesday he will run for the Fourth Ward Common Council seat as a Republican in this year’s election.
Pelton has been active in the community for years, serving as a coach to the Glens Falls High School football and softball teams.
He currently serves as an assistant coach for the SUNY Adirondack softball team, and he oversees the maintenance of the Epic Ventures complex and is the general manager of the Chase Sports Complex in Moreau.
The seat is currently held by Scott Endieveri, who has reached his term limits after serving two four-year terms.
Pelton said he has considered running for a Common Council seat before, but lost interest following a death in the family.
But with the coronavirus pandemic continuing to loom large over the city’s finances, he decided now was as good a time as any to run for office.
“I just felt that in this time, with everything going on with the pandemic, a lot of people don’t want to get into it,” he said. “I was like, ‘You know what, I’ve been saying I was going to get into it. Why not now?’”
Pelton said he is “very happy” with the direction the city, but noted there is room for improvement when it comes to the number of recreational opportunities offered by the city.
Bringing events to Crandall Park and East Field and working with the community organizations to further enhance the number of recreational opportunities that already exist will not only make the city a more attractive place to live, but will help draw visitors, which will provide a boom for local businesses, Pelton said.
“I just think there are things that can be done recreationally to enhance the quality of life in the city and to attract more people to want to come here,” he said. “It will also improve some of the business.”
Mayor Dan Hall and Councilwoman-at-Large Jane Reid announced Monday that they would not seek re-election for a second term.
Pelton said he is a “team player” and is willing to work with anyone to help address the issues facing the city.
“I see the importance of being able to work together as a group to get the end-all goal,” he said.
Pelton was endorsed by the Glens Falls Republican Committee for his “proven work ethic and dedication.”
“Hank Pelton is well-known in the Fourth Ward, where he has resided for many years, and he has made himself well-known to the greater Glens Falls community through his volunteerism and charitable activities,” Michael Borgos, the committee’s chairman, said in a statement.
The committee has also endorsed Fifth Ward Councilman Jim Clark in his bid to be the next at-large representative for the Common Council after reaching his term limits for his current position.
The committee is expected to issue additional endorsements after its next meeting on Feb. 17.
Pelton is the latest person to announce as a candidate for the Common Council since January.
Also seeking a seat on the council this year is the president of the Glens Falls Collaborative, Robin Barkenhagen, who announced he would be running as a Democrat last month.
The seat is currently held by Bill Collins, who announced his candidacy for mayor earlier this year.
Councilwoman Diana Palmer will be seeking reelection for her Third Ward seat, and Mary Gooden, the head of the Glens Falls chapter of the NAACP, announced she will be seeking the Fifth Ward council seat.
No one has yet to announce their candidacy for the First Ward seat, which is currently held by Jim Campinell, who has reached his term limits.
