Hank Pelton, Greenjackets president, to run for Glens Falls Common Council

Bringing events to Crandall Park and East Field and working with the community organizations to further enhance the number of recreational opportunities that already exist will not only make the city a more attractive place to live, but will help draw visitors, which will provide a boom for local businesses, Pelton said.

“I just think there are things that can be done recreationally to enhance the quality of life in the city and to attract more people to want to come here,” he said. “It will also improve some of the business.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

+5 Hall won't seek re-election as Glens Falls mayor Mayor Dan Hall and Councilwoman-at-Large Jane Reid announced Monday that they would not seek re-election for a second term.

Pelton said he is a “team player” and is willing to work with anyone to help address the issues facing the city.

“I see the importance of being able to work together as a group to get the end-all goal,” he said.

Pelton was endorsed by the Glens Falls Republican Committee for his “proven work ethic and dedication.”

“Hank Pelton is well-known in the Fourth Ward, where he has resided for many years, and he has made himself well-known to the greater Glens Falls community through his volunteerism and charitable activities,” Michael Borgos, the committee’s chairman, said in a statement.