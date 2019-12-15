Handling parking tickets, plowing sidewalks among shared services in Lake George village and town

LAKE GEORGE — The village of Lake George is going to help the town process parking tickets, and the town will assist the village in plowing sidewalks as part of an effort to increase cooperation between the municipalities.
These were two of the ideas that came out of a dinner meeting held last Tuesday between the top leaders from both the village and the town and their respective department heads. Mayor Robert Blais suggested holding the meeting to identify more opportunities for shared services between the village and the town.
Blais said the town is asking the village to increase the hours of the clerk that assists the court in handling parking tickets.
“We agreed that we would provide an individual next summer to work as many hours as the judges feel are necessary to process our parking meter tickets,” he said.
Blais estimated the hours would increase from the 12 per week the staff member is working now to about 20. If the current staff member does not want to increase her hours, he said the village would look to hire an additional part-time employee.
The village currently does maintenance for the town’s Caldwell Sewer District infrastructure, including daily inspections and cleaning. Blais said in the past the village has built the town 75% of the cost of one employee. To make things less complicated, the village instead will bill a flat fee of $32,500.
“That will include all of the services necessary to maintain the Caldwell Sewer District including the annual cleaning of their lines,” he said.
Blais added that having the cleaning done by a private company would cost about $6,000 to $7,000, which is much more expensive than what the village is charging for the service.
The town is going to provide staff and equipment to help plow the sidewalks on Canada Street to help get more of the work done in a timely fashion, particularly in front of Lake George Junior-Senior High School.
“It’s been very difficult for us to get there the same day as a storm, so the children don’t have to walk in the road,” he said.
The village currently takes care of the landscaping for the towns’ Gateway Project, which is from the intersection of Route 9 and Route 9L to the village line, according to Blais. In addition, village workers conduct weekend inspections of the town’s Diamond Point Water District infrastructure.
These shared services arrangements will be voted on during the village and town’s organizational meeting.
Blais said the village and town are going to make the shared services meeting an annual event.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.