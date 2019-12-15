Handling parking tickets, plowing sidewalks among shared services in Lake George village and town

LAKE GEORGE — The village of Lake George is going to help the town process parking tickets, and the town will assist the village in plowing sidewalks as part of an effort to increase cooperation between the municipalities.

These were two of the ideas that came out of a dinner meeting held last Tuesday between the top leaders from both the village and the town and their respective department heads. Mayor Robert Blais suggested holding the meeting to identify more opportunities for shared services between the village and the town.

Blais said the town is asking the village to increase the hours of the clerk that assists the court in handling parking tickets.

“We agreed that we would provide an individual next summer to work as many hours as the judges feel are necessary to process our parking meter tickets,” he said.

Blais estimated the hours would increase from the 12 per week the staff member is working now to about 20. If the current staff member does not want to increase her hours, he said the village would look to hire an additional part-time employee.