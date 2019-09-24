{{featured_button_text}}

HAMPTON — A Hampton man was arrested Saturday night after police were called to his home when he apparently left two children there alone, an investigation that took a turn when he arrived home drunk while troopers were there, police said.

Alan M. Cain, 36, was charged after State Police received a call from a woman reporting that she returned home around 9:30 p.m. Saturday to find her two children under the age of 10 had been left alone, officials said.

As troopers arrived at the home, a vehicle pulled up behind them, and the driver stopped in the middle of the road, according to State Police. When troopers approached the car, they noticed an open can of beer in a cup holder, and smelled alcohol on the driver, police said.

Troopers determined he had a blood alcohol content of 0.26 percent, more than triple the 0.08 percent threshold for driving while intoxicated, and he was charged with misdemeanor aggravated driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child as well as non-criminal unlawful possession of marijuana, police records show.

He was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail, but had been released as of Tuesday afternoon.

