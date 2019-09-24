HAMPTON — A Hampton man was arrested Saturday night after police were called to his home when he apparently left two children there alone, an investigation that took a turn when he arrived home drunk while troopers were there, police said.
Alan M. Cain, 36, was charged after State Police received a call from a woman reporting that she returned home around 9:30 p.m. Saturday to find her two children under the age of 10 had been left alone, officials said.
As troopers arrived at the home, a vehicle pulled up behind them, and the driver stopped in the middle of the road, according to State Police. When troopers approached the car, they noticed an open can of beer in a cup holder, and smelled alcohol on the driver, police said.
You have free articles remaining.
Troopers determined he had a blood alcohol content of 0.26 percent, more than triple the 0.08 percent threshold for driving while intoxicated, and he was charged with misdemeanor aggravated driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child as well as non-criminal unlawful possession of marijuana, police records show.
He was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail, but had been released as of Tuesday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.