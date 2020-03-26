Hamilton County reminds New Yorkers of Pause policy

The Hamilton County Department of Public Health reminded New Yorkers on Wednesday of practicing Pause for those out of area coming to the region.

The Adirondacks has seen an influx of people from the New York City area escaping the epicenter of the COVID-19 virus. Essex, Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties passed orders reminding visitors to respect the CDC guidelines of a 14 day quarantine for travelers coming from the New York City area.

Visitors are occupying second homes and short-term rentals which may strain healthcare infrastructure not set up for an influx of out of the area guests.

Airbnb, vacation rentals by owner, and other rental sites are not regulated by the state Department of Health putting the risk and responsibility for cleanliness on the landlord. The county is requesting all short-term rentals be removed from these websites, and refrain from renting during this pandemic.

Hamilton County Public Health and primary care providers do not have testing kits.

Contact Hamilton County Public Health at 518-648-6141 with any questions.

