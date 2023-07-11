The towns of Indian Lake and Blue Mountain in Hamilton County are under a necessity-only travel emergency order.

“So basically just emergency vehicles coming into Blue Mountain and going into Long Lake and points that way,” said Hamilton County Chairperson Brian Wells.

The village of Long Lake was hit the hardest by flooding. Wells said a dam was lost as well as a bridge between Long Lake and Newcomb.

In Indian lake, Wells said flooding around the water plant is concerning officials, as well as a washed out private road leading to Hemlock Hall and the Minnowbrook Conference Center.

“We’re trying to work on a plan to get their guests out of there,” he said. County officials have been partnering with the New York Department of Conservation to clear roads and extract stranded campers and visitors in those areas including Moose River Plains.

In Warren County, officials are warning that the Hudson River is expected to rise to a “minor flood stage” in North Creek this afternoon.

“Warren County experienced a partial washout on County Route 19 in Chester early this morning, traffic was reduced to one lane there but repairs are expected by this afternoon,” said Don Lehman, director of public affairs for Warren County in an email to The Post-Star. "That was our only significant issue so far.”

Lehman said the biggest regional flooding problems seem to be in Essex and Hamilton counties, and Warren County staff are reaching out to counterparts in those counties to offer assistance as needed.

Earlier this morning the National Weather Service in Albany cancelled the Flood Watch that covered all of Washington County.

However, the Flood Warning for the Mettawee River in Granville remains in effect until 4 p.m.

"We are continuing to work with our local leaders and Public Works personnel to continue monitoring conditions with a strong focus on our local waterways — all of which are elevated, moving swiftly and contain debris (in various forms) from the storm - all of great concern for anyone in our communities frequenting the areas immediately around them," said Tim Hardy, deputy director of Public Safety for Washington County.