Christopher Shambo took home the Republican district attorney nomination Tuesday in Hamilton County primary election voting, beating his Republican opponent, Dana Beyer, with 700 votes to Beyer’s 373 votes.

Also on Tuesday, Republican, Conservative and Independence voters cast votes for November ballot lines for the county, family and surrogate courts judge position.

For the Republican nomination, Tatiana Coffinger, with 706 votes, came out on top of James Hyde IV and Marsha Purdue.

Due to yet-to-be counted absentee ballots, the judge primaries for the Conservative and Independence parties were too close to call.

