Christopher Shambo took home the Republican district attorney nomination Tuesday in Hamilton County primary election voting, beating his Republican opponent, Dana Beyer, with 700 votes to Beyer’s 373 votes.
Also on Tuesday, Republican, Conservative and Independence voters cast votes for November ballot lines for the county, family and surrogate courts judge position.
For the Republican nomination, Tatiana Coffinger, with 706 votes, came out on top of James Hyde IV and Marsha Purdue.
Due to yet-to-be counted absentee ballots, the judge primaries for the Conservative and Independence parties were too close to call.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.