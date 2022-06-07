Hallwear moves to Shirt Factory temporarily

GLENS FALLS — Hallwear has temporarily relocated to The Shirt Factory, after a fire in the apartment building adjacent to the shop cut power to the business.

The apparel company set up shop in Suite 110 on Monday after Friday’s fire at the 165 Maple St. building.

Hallwear owner Kevin Hall said National Grid had cut the power to the building at the pole and it has not been restored. The business has its accounting software on computers at that location.

Hall said former Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall, who founded the business, had called Eric Unkauf, owner of The Shirt Factory, to see if he had space available.

“Eric was very generous in helping us find a spot,” Kevin Hall said.

He said the business would be open for pickup from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but the retail store will not be open.

There was not any fire or water damage to the Hallwear part of the building, but there was some smoke damage, according to Hall. The business is still assessing what is going to happen to its inventory.

“We’re not sure if the inventory can just be cleaned and then maybe we can sell it as is, or if it’s going to be a total loss,” he said.

“We are still up and running with production on all of our orders. It was our retail shop that was mostly affected,” he added.

The cause of the fire in the neighboring building was determined to be electrical in origin.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.