Hall to again lead Washington County Board of Supervisors

FORT EDWARD — Fort Ann Supervisor Samuel Hall was unanimously reelected chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors at the board’s annual reorganization meeting Jan. 3.

Hall, and fellow Republican Supervisor Robert Henke of Argyle, who was unanimously elected deputy chairman, were sworn in by New York State Associate Justice Stanley Pritzker.

“You do a great job,” Pritzker told supervisors in the chamber and attending remotely. “We ought to be proud of ourselves.”

The board reappointed board Clerk Deb Prehoda, County Attorney Roger Wickes, County Administrator Melissa Fitch and Public Defender Michael Mercure to two-year terms. Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell, chairman of the board’s budget committee, will continue as budget officer. Fitch and Prehoda will be county auditor and deputy auditor, respectively.

Hampton Supervisor David O’Brien agreed to serve as sergeant at arms and Salem Supervisor Evera Sue Clary will continue as chaplain. Hall said he would confirm committee assignments by the end of the week.

The board adopted a new schedule of votes weighted by town population based on the 2020 census.

In his closing remarks, Hall noted “the very trying last two years.” He praised the supervisors and county employees for their work since the start of the pandemic. Thanks to their efforts, “we came out significantly better financially than other counties,” Hall said.

The board’s next regular monthly meeting will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Washington County Municipal Building, Fort Edward. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the board’s Zoom channel.

