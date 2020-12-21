Halfway Brook Trail already popular in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — Halfway Brook Trail isn’t officially open yet, but people have already embraced it.
“It is already a hugely popular community amenity,” said Supervisor John Strough. “The public is loving it already.”
It’s so popular that the town needed to work on the entrance to discourage motorized vehicles from enjoying the trail too.
“We needed some boulders to try to prevent access by motorized vehicles,” Strough said.
The trail, which has long existed in informal ways, has featured at least one junk car in years past.
Fort Miller Co., which mines sand in Queensbury, recently donated $960 in boulders to block the entrance.
Developer Richard Schermerhorn donated all the material needed to build the new trail, worth about $50,000 to $60,000. He also trucked the material in for the town.
“Without him, it wouldn’t have happened,” Strough said of the trail.
Despite the pandemic, the trail was largely built this year.
It is 1.15 miles long and winds through the city’s reservoir watershed and over Halfway Brook. Because the land is in Queensbury, but owned by Glens Falls, it required extensive negotiations. The city approved the project last year.
The trail starts at Potter Road, follows the road into the watershed, crosses Halfway Brook, continues through the watershed and ends at a parking area on Peggy Ann Road. Another trail is in the works to go from there to the western end of the Feeder Canal Trail.
Here are five unusual stories from the town of Queensbury's year.
