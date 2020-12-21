Halfway Brook Trail already popular in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — Halfway Brook Trail isn’t officially open yet, but people have already embraced it.

“It is already a hugely popular community amenity,” said Supervisor John Strough. “The public is loving it already.”

It’s so popular that the town needed to work on the entrance to discourage motorized vehicles from enjoying the trail too.

“We needed some boulders to try to prevent access by motorized vehicles,” Strough said.

The trail, which has long existed in informal ways, has featured at least one junk car in years past.

Fort Miller Co., which mines sand in Queensbury, recently donated $960 in boulders to block the entrance.

Developer Richard Schermerhorn donated all the material needed to build the new trail, worth about $50,000 to $60,000. He also trucked the material in for the town.

“Without him, it wouldn’t have happened,” Strough said of the trail.

Despite the pandemic, the trail was largely built this year.