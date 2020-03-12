Halfway Brook reclaims its name after sign snafu

QUEENSBURY — The well-known Halfway Brook is getting its name back after spending more than a century accidentally saddled with the word “creek.”
A federal mapper mistakenly labeled it Halfway Creek in 1895, which led to widespread problems. Maps came out with the wrong appellation, The Post-Star faithfully used the erroneous name and even the state copied the mistake when it labeled the waterway on a Ridge Road bridge that goes above it.
It was that state sign, erected recently, that alerted resident Jim McAndrew to the problem.
A year ago, he went to Supervisor John Strough to complain that the state got it wrong.
“It just rubbed me the wrong way,” he said.
A quick investigation discovered the state used a federal map, considered the authority on the matter. The state was willing to change the sign, but McAndrew knew that when the sign needs to replaced decades from now, the sign-makers will likely look at the federal map for name accuracy.
“Then it could come back again. Best to fix it permanently,” he said.
Strough talked to federal officials, who said they would need documentation proving that the creek was actually called a brook.
You have free articles remaining.
The Warren County Historical Society joined in the fight.
“We dug into this and found lots of documentation,” said Town Historian Joan Aldous. “There were some references to Halfway Creek, and Bloody Brook, but many more and better documentation of Halfway Brook.”
The waterway is halfway between Fort William Henry in Lake George and Fort Edward. There was a garrison there during the Revolutionary War and several battles were fought there. It is a large waterway that winds its way through Queensbury and Glens Falls, and can be seen near Crandall Park. The town is building a trail to it this summer.
The historical society found references for the brook dating back to the 1750s. But they also found that U.S. Geological Survey maps have called it Halfway Creek since 1895.
Perhaps their best argument for the brook was a letter from Major General Philip to George Washington in 1776, which referred to it as Halfway Brook.
But the question of the name has persisted for more than a century. In 1906, a paper about the history of the waterway even discussed the controversy.
The paper said that the “popular name” was Halfway Brook, “bestowed upon it we know not by whom nor when, but which appearing in contemporary diaries, documents, letters and official despaches (dispatches) of the Seven Years War, has ever since clung to it and will while its waters run to the sea.”
The paper added that the federal government's designation of "creek" was wrong, saying, "while it may be technically correct, (it) will never be recognized in local usage or by faithful historians.”
The federal government is willing to accept the name change, and on Monday the Queensbury Town Board made the necessary step of voting to support the use of “brook.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.