Halfway Brook reclaims its name after sign snafu

“We dug into this and found lots of documentation,” said Town Historian Joan Aldous. “There were some references to Halfway Creek, and Bloody Brook, but many more and better documentation of Halfway Brook.”

The waterway is halfway between Fort William Henry in Lake George and Fort Edward. There was a garrison there during the Revolutionary War and several battles were fought there. It is a large waterway that winds its way through Queensbury and Glens Falls, and can be seen near Crandall Park. The town is building a trail to it this summer.

The historical society found references for the brook dating back to the 1750s. But they also found that U.S. Geological Survey maps have called it Halfway Creek since 1895.

Perhaps their best argument for the brook was a letter from Major General Philip to George Washington in 1776, which referred to it as Halfway Brook.

But the question of the name has persisted for more than a century. In 1906, a paper about the history of the waterway even discussed the controversy.