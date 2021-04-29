Half of New York adults have gotten a vaccine shot

New York is halfway there, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.

Out of about 16 million residents, age 16 and older, 9 million New Yorkers have had at least one vaccine dose. So far, 6.6 million people have had both doses, or the one dose needed of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

State officials are now holding pop-up clinics for New Yorkers age 16 and older, in an effort to get teenagers vaccinated.

All state sites are also now open to walk-ins. Anyone age 16 and older can walk in without an appointment, although minors need a guardian to sign permission first.

"Thanks to our dedicated health professionals, site operators and volunteers who work around the clock, we are continuing to reach major milestones in our vaccination efforts," Cuomo said in a statement. "Despite our tremendous progress, there's still more work to be done. We are continuing to break down barriers to vaccine access and make it easier for every New Yorker to get vaccinated, while also prioritizing populations and communities with the lowest vaccination rates. We know the vaccine is safe and effective, but it only works if everyone gets it, so I urge every single New Yorker to go to their nearest vaccination site and get a shot."

