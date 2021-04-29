Half of New York adults have gotten a vaccine shot

New York is halfway there, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.
Out of about 16 million residents, age 16 and older, 9 million New Yorkers have had at least one vaccine dose. So far, 6.6 million people have had both doses, or the one dose needed of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
State officials are now holding pop-up clinics for New Yorkers age 16 and older, in an effort to get teenagers vaccinated.
All state sites are also now open to walk-ins. Anyone age 16 and older can walk in without an appointment, although minors need a guardian to sign permission first.
"Thanks to our dedicated health professionals, site operators and volunteers who work around the clock, we are continuing to reach major milestones in our vaccination efforts," Cuomo said in a statement. "Despite our tremendous progress, there's still more work to be done. We are continuing to break down barriers to vaccine access and make it easier for every New Yorker to get vaccinated, while also prioritizing populations and communities with the lowest vaccination rates. We know the vaccine is safe and effective, but it only works if everyone gets it, so I urge every single New Yorker to go to their nearest vaccination site and get a shot."
Washington County
Washington County’s vaccination team held another agricultural workers clinic, at Ideal Dairy in Kingsbury. Previously, the team ran a clinic at Woody Hill Farm in Salem. Between the two, they have vaccinated 122 people with the first of two doses of the Moderna vaccine. The team is planning more events.
School cases
Abraham Wing School reported one case, a student who was last in school on April 22.
Cambridge Central School District reported three cases, involving people who were in the high school as recently as Monday. The school is staying open.
Minerva Central School District canceled in-person school for grades 7-12 on Thursday after a person tested positive late Wednesday. The district pivoted to virtual school because officials didn’t have time to finish contact tracing Wednesday night.
South Glens Falls Central School District reported two cases, both students. One was a high school student who tested positive Wednesday after being in school that day. The other was a middle school student.
Prison update
One inmate is still sick with coronavirus at the state-run Washington Correctional Facility in Fort Ann. A total of 87 inmates have tested positive since the start of the pandemic and no one has died.
Thursday’s cases
- Warren County reported five new cases, for a total of 3,337 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and nine recoveries, for a total of 3,181 recoveries among confirmed cases. Five people are hospitalized, two fewer than Wednesday, due to two discharges. One patient is in critical condition, and the other four are moderately ill. Two others who are not hospitalized are also moderately ill. There are 88 people currently ill.
Washington County reported 13 new cases for a total of 2,623 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and seven recoveries, for a total of 2,524 recoveries. There were 61 people ill, and seven were hospitalized, which is an increase of two.
- Saratoga County reported 31 new cases, for a total of 14,735 confirmed cases. The county reported 22 recoveries, for a total of 14,347 recoveries. There are 224 people currently ill and 17 are hospitalized, three more than Wednesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: two town of Corinth residents (for a total of five) an one village of Corinth resident (for a total of three).
- Still ill: three town of Corinth residents, two village of Corinth residents, one Hadley resident, 16 Moreau residents, nine Northumberland residents, five town of Saratoga residents, one Schuylerville resident, seven South Glens Falls residents, one Victory resident and 19 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: six Moreau residents, three Northumberland residents, one town of Saratoga resident, one South Glens Falls resident and 10 Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported three new cases.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 13 coronavirus patients, one more than on Wednesday. Two patients are in intensive care and six people are no longer contagious, but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 13 coronavirus patients, one more than Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the most recent data that is available:
- The Capital Region reported 156 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.6%, which kept the weekly average at 1.6%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0.6%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.4%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 1.6%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.6%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 1.5%, which kept the weekly average at 1.7%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 3.7%, which increased the weekly average to 1.4%.
- Statewide, 4,073 tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, a positive test rate of 1.8%. A total of 2,934 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 38 people died.
