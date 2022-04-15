Hague veteran killed in Korean War honored by Warren County board

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors issued a proclamation during its meeting on Thursday honoring a veteran from Hague who was killed in the Korean War.

The board proclaimed April 22 as Sgt. Howard Belden Day in Warren County.

The day will serve to honor Belden for the sacrifice he made for the freedom of all Americans.

The town of Hague will honor Belden on the same day with a vehicle procession from the fire station to Veterans Memorial Park. The procession will be followed by a tribute ceremony in Belden's name.

Belden was 19 years old when he was reported missing from the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea in 1950. A vehicle convoy he was in was ambushed in battle.

The Army sergeant was missing for 71 years.

His remains were discovered in July 2018 following a summit between former President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, leader of North Korea.

As a part of the U.S. military effort to bring the remains of fallen veterans home, Belden was accounted for on Oct. 14.

Prior to Sgt. Howard Belden Day, there will be a tribute for the Korean War veteran in Albany at the Korean War Memorial on Tuesday.

The vehicle procession on Friday will be followed by a tribute ceremony at the veterans memorial in Hague at 6 p.m. If there is inclement weather, the vehicle procession will end at Town Hall, where the tribute will take place indoors.

As a result of the efforts to bring soldiers' remains home, there have been 112 positive identifications. Of those, Army Cpl. Walter Smead of Hadley and Army Cpl. Clifford Johnson of Columbia County have been buried in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery with full military honors.

On May 12, Belden, who has also been honored in the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, will be buried with the same honors at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.