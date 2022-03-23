Hague tribute planned in April for Korean War veteran

HAGUE — A Korean War veteran from Hague will receive a long-overdue memorial.

In 1950, 19-year-old Army Sgt. Howard Belden and his entire convoy went missing after they were ambushed at the battle of Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

After 71 years, the sergeant's remains were finally recovered in July 2018 and identified in October 2021.

More than 1,000 U.S. troops were killed over a two-week period during the battle at the Chosin Reservoir.

"The Americans were outnumbered four to one. It was heaviest casualties sustained in the entire war," said Tom Mullins, who sent out a news release on the memorial, said.

Belden was declared presumptively dead in December 1953.

There will be multiple memorial ceremonies held in honor of the late sergeant.

On April 22, a vehicle procession starting at the firehouse at 5 p.m. in Hague will proceed to Veterans Memorial Park, to be followed by a tribute ceremony at the park starting at 6 p.m.

On April 19, a tribute to Belden will take place at the Korean War Memorial in Albany, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

The final burial service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on May 12 at 11 a.m. He will be buried with full military honors.

Belden's remains were discovered in 2018 and turned over to the U.S. government after a summit meeting between former President Donald Trump and leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un led to a variety of agreements, including the transfer of the remains of American troops.

Since then, 55 boxes of American servicemen's remains have resulted in 112 positive identifications, including those of Cpl. Clifford Johnson of Columbia County, and Cpl. Walter Smead of Hadley, who were both buried last year with full military honors in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Belden is also honored in the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.