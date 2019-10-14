HAGUE -- A home on New Hague Road was damaged by fire Sunday night.
The American Red Cross reported it was aiding three people who were left homeless by the blaze. It was unclear early Monday whether there were any injuries.
Warren County Sheriff's Office records show the fire was reported just after 9 p.m. at 990 New Hague Road.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Firefighters from Hague, Horicon and Ticonderoga were called as mutual aid.
More details will be posted when they become available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.