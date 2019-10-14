{{featured_button_text}}

HAGUE -- A home on New Hague Road was damaged by fire Sunday night.

The American Red Cross reported it was aiding three people who were left homeless by the blaze. It was unclear early Monday whether there were any injuries.

Warren County Sheriff's Office records show the fire was reported just after 9 p.m. at 990 New Hague Road.

Firefighters from Hague, Horicon and Ticonderoga were called as mutual aid.

More details will be posted when they become available.

