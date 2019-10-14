{{featured_button_text}}

HAGUE — Owners of a dog kennel and horse farm had a rough Sunday after a small electrical fire displaced them from their home, and a generator fire to their temporary shelter called firefighters to the premises a second time on the same day.

Linda Mury, president of the Hague Volunteer Fire Department, said just after 11 a.m. on Sunday, firefighters were called to 990 New Hague Road, the site of Meadowbrook Boarding & Groom and Meadowbrook Farm.

An electrical problem with a power strip had sparked a fire in the upstairs bedroom, Mury said. Power was turned off to the home, and National Grid arrived to make electrical repairs.

There were no injuries.

"At some point in time, the owners, they run a dog kennel and a horse sporting farm there, so they had a travel trailer placed on the property so they could stay and care for the animals," Mury said. 

Around 9 p.m., however, the residents smelled smoke again and called 911. 

Mury said the wire to the generator, which was running through the kennel's electrical system, was too small and overheated. Firefighters responded again. There were no injuries.

"The people, dogs and horses are fine," Mury said.

The American Red Cross is assisting three people after the fire, according to a news release. It is providing financial assistance for shelter, food and clothing.

