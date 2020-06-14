Hague Baptist Church nominated for state and national registers

HAGUE — The Hague Baptist Church has been nominated for inclusion on the State and National Registers of Historic Places.
The historic church and parsonage date back to 1912 in the resort village on Lake George. The church reflects both Gothic and bungalow styles as an intact example of rustic architecture used in the Adirondacks during the early 20th century.
The Hague Baptist Church is just one of 28 properties the New York State Board for Historic Preservation has recommended adding to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.
“The nominations reflect the incredible diversity of our state, its people, and their stories,” Erik Kulleseid, commissioner of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, said in a statement. “Many people have worked over the years to preserve these places, and securing this recognition will help us to protect and appreciate New York's fascinating history.”
State and National Registers listing can assist owners in revitalizing properties, making them eligible for various public preservation programs and services, such as matching state grants and state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits.
“These latest nominations continue the Division for Historic Preservation’s commitment to designating and supporting historic sites that represent the histories of our state’s diverse population,” said Daniel Mackay, deputy commissioner for Historic Preservation at State Parks.
The State and National Registers are the official lists of buildings, structures, districts, landscapes, objects, and sites significant in the history, architecture, archaeology and culture of the state and the nation. There are more than 120,000 historic properties throughout the state listed on the National Register of Historic Places, individually or as components of historic districts. Property owners, municipalities and organizations from communities throughout the state sponsored the nominations.
Once the recommendations are approved by the commissioner, who serves as the State Historic Preservation Officer, the properties are listed on the New York State Register of Historic Places and then nominated to the National Register of Historic Places, where they are reviewed and, once approved, entered on the National Register.
