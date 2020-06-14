Hague Baptist Church nominated for state and national registers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAGUE — The Hague Baptist Church has been nominated for inclusion on the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

The historic church and parsonage date back to 1912 in the resort village on Lake George. The church reflects both Gothic and bungalow styles as an intact example of rustic architecture used in the Adirondacks during the early 20th century.

The Hague Baptist Church is just one of 28 properties the New York State Board for Historic Preservation has recommended adding to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

“The nominations reflect the incredible diversity of our state, its people, and their stories,” Erik Kulleseid, commissioner of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, said in a statement. “Many people have worked over the years to preserve these places, and securing this recognition will help us to protect and appreciate New York's fascinating history.”

State and National Registers listing can assist owners in revitalizing properties, making them eligible for various public preservation programs and services, such as matching state grants and state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits.