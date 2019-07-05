{{featured_button_text}}

HADLEY — A 51-year-old Hadley woman was charged Thursday with second-degree identity theft, a felony, according to State Police. 

Police said an investigation found that Jodie L. Fritz assumed another person's identity to obtain that person's unemployment benefits. 

Fritz was issued a court appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Hadley Town Court next week, according to the State Police information website. 

