Hadley-Luzerne school district to hold bus parade for students

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

LAKE LUZERNE — Marissa Townsend had seen other school districts hold parades for students and teachers to smile and wave to each other during the coronavirus shutdown.

Townsend, a school social worker at Hadley-Luzerne’s Stuart M. Townsend Elementary School, said the elementary school had held a parade last month.

But how to reach every student in the far-flung Hadley-Luzerne Central School District before the end of the school year?

“We have such a large, remote district, with so many towns over a wide area, like Hadley, Day, Stony Creek,” Townsend said. “Originally we wanted to drive around to everyone, but it would take about six hours, round trip.”

So Townsend organized a bus parade for June 5, with district teachers decorating all 14 school buses. Teachers will board the buses, which will then follow their regular routes, departing from the junior-senior high school at 11 a.m.

“We’re looking for more families to come out and meet the buses with signs, so the teachers get to see as many students as possible,” Townsend said. “Our plan is that every student will get to see at least one bus.”

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.