Hadley-Luzerne school district to hold bus parade for students
Hadley-Luzerne school district to hold bus parade for students

Honoring seniors

Signs and photos honor the Hadley-Luzerne Central School Class of 2020 on the lawn of the school. A bus parade to offer support to students in the district studying at home is planned for June 5. 

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

LAKE LUZERNE — Marissa Townsend had seen other school districts hold parades for students and teachers to smile and wave to each other during the coronavirus shutdown.

Townsend, a school social worker at Hadley-Luzerne’s Stuart M. Townsend Elementary School, said the elementary school had held a parade last month.

But how to reach every student in the far-flung Hadley-Luzerne Central School District before the end of the school year?

“We have such a large, remote district, with so many towns over a wide area, like Hadley, Day, Stony Creek,” Townsend said. “Originally we wanted to drive around to everyone, but it would take about six hours, round trip.”

So Townsend organized a bus parade for June 5, with district teachers decorating all 14 school buses. Teachers will board the buses, which will then follow their regular routes, departing from the junior-senior high school at 11 a.m.

“We’re looking for more families to come out and meet the buses with signs, so the teachers get to see as many students as possible,” Townsend said. “Our plan is that every student will get to see at least one bus.”

