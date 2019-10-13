LAKE LUZERNE — A first-of-its-kind collaboration has opened in Hadley-Luzerne Central School District, where students will have access to primary care directly on campus.
The district has partnered with Hudson Headwaters Health Network to open a student health center at Stuart Townsend Elementary School every day the school is open during the academic year.
District Superintendent Beecher Baker said he is thrilled at the opportunity to bring health care directly to students when, until now, primary care could mean a half-hour drive in any direction.
"We didn't want parents and students to have to travel like that if we can help it," Baker said. "We wanted to have something local here for our kids."
The center will be operated by nurse practitioners who are certified to do much more than a standard school nurse, such as giving shots and prescribing medicine.
The school also has a partnership with Parsons Child and Family Center for mental health counseling as well, but the expansion to physical health is a new step for school districts.
Baker said the district is trying to meet almost every need, including education, athletics and mental and physical health.
"We've tried to make sure we've covered a wide-variety of endeavors for our students here. We've put it all in one area for our kids and parents to make it easy in this rural area. We're a large district in terms of geographical area," Baker said.
Hudson Headwaters spokeswoman Jane Hooper said providing services to rural areas is one of the network's main goals. She said the company has 19 centers ranging from Moreau to the Canadian border, and it has become very adept at establishing them in rural locations.
"We always strive to provide access to health care," Hooper said. "Ensuring everyone in our local communities has access is a priority, and this is just one more way to reach a really important population."
Services will be provided regardless of income or insurance and with no out-of-pocket costs as well, according to Hooper.
She said if a student is uninsured, the staff will help enroll them in the federal Children's Health Insurance Program, and no student would ever be turned away due to an inability to pay or lack of insurance.
Baker said he hopes by bringing these services so close to students it will increase their willingness and ability to get help when they need it.
"That's my hope," Baker said. "I hope these children will receive those services they may not have taken up before."
