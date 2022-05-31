Hadley-Luzerne school acts on threat made on social media

LAKE LUZERNE — An individual in the Hadley-Luzerne Central School District will not attend school in-person for the remainder of the school year following a threat made on social media over Memorial Day weekend.

In a letter sent to parents from Beecher Baker, superintendent of schools for Hadley-Luzerne, it was announced that the threat made reference to plans to do harm once school resumed from the long weekend on Tuesday.

The superintendent said in the letter that there would be an increased police presence at the district on Tuesday and throughout the week.

The district reached out to both the Saratoga and Warren County sheriff’s offices, according to the letter.

Terry Comeau, Warren County undersheriff, confirmed that the Sheriff’s Office had been contacted by the district regarding the threat.

He said that the sheriff’s investigations unit made contact with the child who made the threats, as well as the parents of the individual. Comeau said that the next step will most likely involve a date in Warren County Family Court.

Baker was unavailable for further comment Tuesday.

In the letter, he encouraged parents to reach out to personnel in the district for support if their children are experiencing more anxiety or stress due to recent events, such as the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.

“We would like to thank the people who ‘saw something and said something,’” Baker said in the letter to parents. “It is important that we all work together as a community to help everyone feel safe.”

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.