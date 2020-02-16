Hadley-Luzerne Mini-Marathon Dance raises nearly $24K

LAKE LUZERNE — The Hadley-Luzerne Mini-Marathon Dance raised nearly $24K on Saturday breaking its previous record set last year.
This year the marathon dance raised $23,943, which was announced Sunday on Facebook.
Sixty-three students danced from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in the gymnasium of Hadley-Luzerene Junior-Senior High School to raise money for three recipients, the Double H Ranch and a donation to the Hunter Scofield Scholarship.
- Ten-year-old Hadley-Luzerne student Connor Ives was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma and is undergoing chemotherapy at Albany Medical Center, according to a news release.
- Hadley-Luzerne student Wyatt Thomas was diagnosed with Leukemia and is receiving treatment at Albany Medical Center. Thomas was added on Friday after the school community received word of the diagnosis.
- Hadley-Luzerne alumnus and Corinth resident Chuck Aiken, who has acute myeloid leukemia and undergoing chemotherapy and molecular therapy at Albany Medical Center.
The dance presented checks of $7,000 to Aiken, Thomas and Ives as well as $1,400 to Double H Ranch and $250 to the Hunter Scofield Scholarship.