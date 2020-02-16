Hadley-Luzerne Mini-Marathon Dance raises nearly $24K
0 comments

Hadley-Luzerne Mini-Marathon Dance raises nearly $24K

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hadley-Luzerne Mini-Marathon Dance

Sixty-three Hadley-Luzerne students raised nearly $24K for three recipients, Double H Ranch and the Hunter Scofield Scholarship.

 courtesy photo

LAKE LUZERNE — The Hadley-Luzerne Mini-Marathon Dance raised nearly $24K on Saturday breaking its previous record set last year.

This year the marathon dance raised $23,943, which was announced Sunday on Facebook. 

Sixty-three students danced from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in the gymnasium of Hadley-Luzerene Junior-Senior High School to raise money for three recipients, the Double H Ranch and a donation to the Hunter Scofield Scholarship.

  • Ten-year-old Hadley-Luzerne student Connor Ives was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma and is undergoing chemotherapy at Albany Medical Center, according to a news release.
  • Hadley-Luzerne student Wyatt Thomas was diagnosed with Leukemia and is receiving treatment at Albany Medical Center. Thomas was added on Friday after the school community received word of the diagnosis.
  • Hadley-Luzerne alumnus and Corinth resident Chuck Aiken, who has acute myeloid leukemia and undergoing chemotherapy and molecular therapy at Albany Medical Center.

The dance presented checks of $7,000 to Aiken, Thomas and Ives as well as $1,400 to Double H Ranch and $250 to the Hunter Scofield Scholarship.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News