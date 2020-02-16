Hadley-Luzerne Mini-Marathon Dance raises nearly $24K

LAKE LUZERNE — The Hadley-Luzerne Mini-Marathon Dance raised nearly $24K on Saturday breaking its previous record set last year.

This year the marathon dance raised $23,943, which was announced Sunday on Facebook.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Sixty-three students danced from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in the gymnasium of Hadley-Luzerene Junior-Senior High School to raise money for three recipients, the Double H Ranch and a donation to the Hunter Scofield Scholarship.

Ten-year-old Hadley-Luzerne student Connor Ives was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma and is undergoing chemotherapy at Albany Medical Center, according to a news release.

Hadley-Luzerne student Wyatt Thomas was diagnosed with Leukemia and is receiving treatment at Albany Medical Center. Thomas was added on Friday after the school community received word of the diagnosis.

Hadley-Luzerne alumnus and Corinth resident Chuck Aiken, who has acute myeloid leukemia and undergoing chemotherapy and molecular therapy at Albany Medical Center.

The dance presented checks of $7,000 to Aiken, Thomas and Ives as well as $1,400 to Double H Ranch and $250 to the Hunter Scofield Scholarship.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0