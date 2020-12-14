Hadley-Luzerne joins virtual schools

On Monday afternoon, Hadley-Luzerne joined the many local districts closing their high schools until vacation.
A member of the high school tested positive. Many staff members are now quarantined.
“While we continually do our best to keep students in school, in-person, every day, we are encountering a temporary shortage of staff that we do not have the capacity to substitute appropriately,” Superintendent Beecher Baker wrote in a letter to the community. “This temporary staffing shortage and current COVID-19 case have not affected our transportation team at this time and BOCES and CTE students will still be transported to their classes. BOCES students will need to provide their own transportation to the school to ride this bus to BOCES.”
Cambridge Central School District
Contact tracing from a case last weekend is taking so long that the Cambridge school buildings must stay closed for another day. A person who tested positive was in the elementary school building on Dec. 4 and school officials initially announced that all classes would be virtual on Monday to allow time for contact tracing. On Monday, they said the county will need another day to contact everyone involved.
Washington County had to quarantine 110 people on Sunday in connection to many local exposures.
Minerva Central School
Minerva students got more bad news Monday. Nordic skiers were to start practicing with Johnsburg students Monday, but the New York State Public High School Athletic Association said that no virtual schools can offer in-person sports. That means Nordic skiing is on hold until after Christmas break.
“I am very sorry that this is the case,” wrote Superintendent Kyle McFarland in a letter to the community.
South Glens Falls school cases
A fifth member of the South Glens Falls High School community has tested positive for coronavirus. The high school went all-virtual last week after three teachers or staff tested positive in one week, and a fourth tested positive the next day.
Also on Monday, two people from Oliver W. Winch Middle School tested positive after last being in school on Dec. 8 and a person Ballard Elementary School tested positive after last being in school on Dec. 10. Quarantines have begun for those who had close contact and both schools are remaining open.
Support Local Journalism
Whitehall Elementary School quarantines
A second case at Whitehall Elementary School has led to students from 11 classes being quarantined through Dec. 23. The school is already virtual-only through the Christmas vacation.
Shenendehowa has more cases, stays open
Shenendehowa Central School District continued to have daily notifications of multiple students who had tested positive, but all schools remain open. In the last week, 16 students and two teachers or staff have tested positive. The district is one of the largest in the region.
Exposure warnings
A person who was possibly infectious was at the following businesses at about these times.
- FitCity, Route 9, Queensbury — Dec. 8, noon to 3 p.m.;
- Walmart, Route 9, Queensbury — Dec. 8, 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.;
- The Pizza Shop, Main Street, Warrensburg — Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on both days.
Virtual school woes
Teachers, students and parents involved in virtual school had a hard morning when all Google products went down.
Google was down from about 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., affecting many schools that started before 8 a.m. and worrying many teachers who were preparing their virtual lessons at that time.
Monday’s statistics
- Warren County reported three new cases, for a total of 690 confirmed cases since March (adjusted after one case was transferred to another county), and 16 recoveries, for a total of 551 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 104 people currently ill, five of whom are hospitalized. One is in critical condition.
- Of the three new Warren County cases, one caught the virus at work and tracers have not been able to determine the source of the other two.
- Washington County reported 13 new cases, for a total of 561 confirmed case since March, and 23 recoveries, for a total of 456 recoveries. There are 106 people currently ill, three of whom are hospitalized. Of the new cases, five are connected to known exposures and the others caught the virus from unknown sources in the community.
- Saratoga County reported 309 new cases over the course of the weekend, for a total of 3,526 confirmed cases since March. There were 299 recoveries, for a total of 2,261. There are 1,238 people currently ill and 23 are hospitalized, five fewer than on Friday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases include four Hadley residents, one Moreau residents (for a total of 22) and one Victory resident.
- Still ill: three town of Corinth residents, six village of Corinth residents, three Hadley residents, 21 Moreau residents, four Northumberland residents, 11 town of Saratoga residents, six Schuylerville residents, 10 South Glens Falls residents, seven Victory residents and 75 Wilton residents. Recovered: three town of Corinth residents, one village of Corinth resident, four town of Saratoga residents, one Schuylerville resident, three South Glens Falls residents and 14 Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported 25 new cases, including nine inmates at FCI Ray Brook, over the course of the weekend. The inmates are all transfers from other facilities and have been separated from the rest of the population, with limited staff contact, since their arrive. That brings the county’s total to 336 cases since March. There are 60 people currently ill, not including the inmates, and four are hospitalized.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 11 coronavirus patients (including one transfer from Albany Med) and Saratoga Hospital reported 14 coronavirus patients.
For Sunday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 495 new cases, a positive test rate of 7.2%. That brought the region’s weekly average to 5.9%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0.5% and a seven-day average of 2.6%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 3.6% and a weekly average of 3.8%, its second consecutive day above 3%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 6.7% and a seven-day average of 5.8%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0.6% and a weekly average of 2.5%.
- Statewide, 9,044 people tested positive, a positive test rate of 5.66%. The hot spots had a positive test rate of 7.08% and the state without the hot spots averages 5.21%.
- There were 5,712 people hospitalized with coronavirus Sunday and 83 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates
-
Updated
Watch now: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's gives an COVID-19 update
-
SUNY Adirondack's campus cautiously comes alive as college begins fall semester
-
Students return to class under new COVID-19 guidelines
- 328 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.