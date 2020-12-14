Hadley-Luzerne joins virtual schools

On Monday afternoon, Hadley-Luzerne joined the many local districts closing their high schools until vacation.

A member of the high school tested positive. Many staff members are now quarantined.

“While we continually do our best to keep students in school, in-person, every day, we are encountering a temporary shortage of staff that we do not have the capacity to substitute appropriately,” Superintendent Beecher Baker wrote in a letter to the community. “This temporary staffing shortage and current COVID-19 case have not affected our transportation team at this time and BOCES and CTE students will still be transported to their classes. BOCES students will need to provide their own transportation to the school to ride this bus to BOCES.”

Cambridge Central School District

Contact tracing from a case last weekend is taking so long that the Cambridge school buildings must stay closed for another day. A person who tested positive was in the elementary school building on Dec. 4 and school officials initially announced that all classes would be virtual on Monday to allow time for contact tracing. On Monday, they said the county will need another day to contact everyone involved.