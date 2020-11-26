Hadley-Luzerne health center helping to keep school open

Because they test at the health center, when a student or staff member tests positive he usually knows about it before the Department of Health. Rather than waiting for a call, which might be delayed a full day, he is able to begin contact-tracing immediately.

It takes about 90 minutes to do contact tracing at the elementary school because students do not move to multiple rooms. At the high school, it takes half a day, so he has to close the high school for a day to get that done.

While some districts have to quarantine entire classrooms or a dozen teachers, Hadley-Luzerne recently had a kindergartner test positive and did not have to quarantine anyone else.

At the beginning of the school year, an elementary school case led Baker to close the entire school for a week.

“That was one of the toughest decisions I had to make,” he said.

But, as he sat through the public health interviews on that case, he created a game plan for the future.

“How long was the child in the classroom? Mask? Social distancing? How long were you near the child? Were the windows open?” he said. “When I listened to the questions, I went to my faculty and said, ‘Here’s what matters.’”