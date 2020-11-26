Hadley-Luzerne health center helping to keep school open

LAKE LUZERNE — Five months before the pandemic, Hudson Headwaters Health Network opened its first school-based health center at the Hadley-Luzerne elementary school.
The idea, from school Superintendent Beecher Baker, was to help parents in the far-flung school district who often had a pediatrician far away. A routine physical exam could mean the child missed an entire day of school. Minor problems could go unresolved for months.
But it proved particularly fortuitous when the pandemic struck. Now, any child who develops coronavirus symptoms at school is immediately taken to the health center.
Most parents have a consent form on file to allow the child to be tested. The health center is fully stocked with rapid tests. By the time a parent arrives to pick up a sick child, the nurses usually have the results of the COVID test.
The access to tests may have uncovered more students with coronavirus at the school district than other districts, but Baker thinks it’s kept the virus from spreading through the schools. Each case has been independent of the others. Two teachers and nine students have tested positive over the past three months.
“I think it helps us to isolate cases more quickly,” he said.
It also means he’s ready to stay open if the area hits “yellow” zone restrictions, in which a rise of local coronavirus cases would require the school district to randomly test 20% of its on-site students and staff or go all-virtual.
Because they test at the health center, when a student or staff member tests positive he usually knows about it before the Department of Health. Rather than waiting for a call, which might be delayed a full day, he is able to begin contact-tracing immediately.
It takes about 90 minutes to do contact tracing at the elementary school because students do not move to multiple rooms. At the high school, it takes half a day, so he has to close the high school for a day to get that done.
While some districts have to quarantine entire classrooms or a dozen teachers, Hadley-Luzerne recently had a kindergartner test positive and did not have to quarantine anyone else.
At the beginning of the school year, an elementary school case led Baker to close the entire school for a week.
“That was one of the toughest decisions I had to make,” he said.
But, as he sat through the public health interviews on that case, he created a game plan for the future.
“How long was the child in the classroom? Mask? Social distancing? How long were you near the child? Were the windows open?” he said. “When I listened to the questions, I went to my faculty and said, ‘Here’s what matters.’”
Some schools let children take off their masks at their desks. At Hadley-Luzerne, they’re asked to keep them on all day. And they do. It’s the adults who have to be “reminded” sometimes, Baker said.
Until it got too cold, the students were eating outside. That gave the district time — now the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems have been upgraded, with MERV-13 filters, so that students can safely eat inside. It will be safe to close the windows, too, Baker said, but he’s still keeping them open for now.
When the elementary school was closed for a week, Hudson Headwaters agreed to keep the health center open. Many students came in for a COVID test during that time.
It’s also used for typical medical appointments.
“For a lot of students, this is their primary pediatrician,” said Kevin Dougrey, Hudson Headwaters’ vice president of medical staff operations. “Many kids go here for normal appointments.”
They also turn to the health center for any injuries that happen during school, from a tick bite to a concussion. It’s an unusual arrangement — the children are seeing a medical professional without a parent.
But nurses call the parents and write them a detailed letter explaining each visit.
At the beginning of the school year, the health center also lined up routine vaccinations for 10 elementary school students whose vaccinations came due during the shutdown. Many parents throughout the state reported that they couldn’t get an appointment with their pediatrician for school-required vaccinations before school started. At Hadley-Luzerne, those students were able to start school anyway because their parents filled out paperwork to get the vaccinations done at the health center.
Now, the health center is doing flu vaccinations for all children with parental consent.
The nurses also handle mental health concerns, including managing medication and therapy for students with ADHD, or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Parsons Child and Family Center provides mental health care through the center.
“The kid’s here. It saves a lot of time (to get them care at school) and it keeps them in school,” Baker said.
