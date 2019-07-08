{{featured_button_text}}

BROADALBIN — A 2013 Hadley-Luzerne Central School graduate died Saturday after being involved in a July 4 logging accident.

Martin D. Baylies Jr. of Day was working for Broken Branch Tree Removal in Broadalbin at a job on Pike Street when the accident occurred.

The crew was getting ready to wrap up for the day and Baylies was guiding one of the last logs down from a crane, when he was electrocuted, according to Lacey Bezio-Capano, owner of Broken Branch Tree Removal.

It appeared that the crane was not grounded, Bezio-Capano said.

Baylies died two days later at Albany Medical Center.

OSHA  is investigating the incident. Joanna Hawkins, spokeswoman for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, said the investigation can take up to six months.

Bezio-Capano said Baylies had only been working for the company for a couple months, but was a friend of the family. He had worked for other tree companies and loved the outdoors.

“He loved to fish and hunt and he loved his 2-year-old daughter more than life itself,” she said. “He’s going to be missed greatly. He was always spunky — the life of everything. He always brightened the room when he walked in.”

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Densmore Funeral Home in Corinth. Calling hours are from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, people can donate to a trust fund to benefit the future needs of his daughter, Ariannah Rose Baylies, in the care of Hudson River Community Credit Union, 312 Palmer Ave., Corinth, NY 12822.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George.

reporter - Glens Falls, Northern Warren County, business and politics

Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.

