BROADALBIN — A 2013 Hadley-Luzerne Central School graduate died Saturday after being involved in a July 4 logging accident.
Martin D. Baylies Jr. of Day was working for Broken Branch Tree Removal in Broadalbin at a job on Pike Street when the accident occurred.
The crew was getting ready to wrap up for the day and Baylies was guiding one of the last logs down from a crane, when he was electrocuted, according to Lacey Bezio-Capano, owner of Broken Branch Tree Removal.
It appeared that the crane was not grounded, Bezio-Capano said.
Baylies died two days later at Albany Medical Center.
OSHA is investigating the incident. Joanna Hawkins, spokeswoman for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, said the investigation can take up to six months.
Bezio-Capano said Baylies had only been working for the company for a couple months, but was a friend of the family. He had worked for other tree companies and loved the outdoors.
“He loved to fish and hunt and he loved his 2-year-old daughter more than life itself,” she said. “He’s going to be missed greatly. He was always spunky — the life of everything. He always brightened the room when he walked in.”
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Densmore Funeral Home in Corinth. Calling hours are from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, people can donate to a trust fund to benefit the future needs of his daughter, Ariannah Rose Baylies, in the care of Hudson River Community Credit Union, 312 Palmer Ave., Corinth, NY 12822.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.