Hadley-Luzerne going virtual again after just four days in-person

Hadley-Luzerne Central School District is going virtual for all students for at least a week after 29 people tested positive this week.

On Friday, eight people who had been in the elementary school and four people who had been in the high school tested positive.

Superintendent Beecher Baker urged families to be more cautious in how they socialize.

“Through contact tracing, it has become apparent that nearly all of the cases we have encountered this school year have been due to social situations outside of school (birthday parties, sleepovers, social gatherings),” he wrote in a letter to the community. “While we can safely control the spread of COVID-19 during the school day by wearing masks, social distancing and not sharing school materials, our efforts can only go as far as to prevent the spread during the school day. Our school community needs to work together both at school and at home on mitigating the spread of this highly contagious virus.”

The junior/senior high school has only been in-person for four days this year, after staff quarantines forced the district to start the year with virtual education.