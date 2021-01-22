Hadley-Luzerne going virtual again after just four days in-person

Hadley-Luzerne Central School District is going virtual for all students for at least a week after 29 people tested positive this week.
On Friday, eight people who had been in the elementary school and four people who had been in the high school tested positive.
Superintendent Beecher Baker urged families to be more cautious in how they socialize.
“Through contact tracing, it has become apparent that nearly all of the cases we have encountered this school year have been due to social situations outside of school (birthday parties, sleepovers, social gatherings),” he wrote in a letter to the community. “While we can safely control the spread of COVID-19 during the school day by wearing masks, social distancing and not sharing school materials, our efforts can only go as far as to prevent the spread during the school day. Our school community needs to work together both at school and at home on mitigating the spread of this highly contagious virus.”
The junior/senior high school has only been in-person for four days this year, after staff quarantines forced the district to start the year with virtual education.
Baker has focused on trying to keep the elementary school in-person. But 16 elementary school students and one staff member have tested positive in the last two weeks, before Friday’s test results added eight more people to that list. By comparison, from September to December, four elementary school students and five staff tested positive, fewer than have tested positive in just the last two days.
Officials will assess the situation in a week to determine if buildings can reopen. Baker said the decision would be based on whether there is a decrease in new cases.
“For us to remain open for in-person education, it is important to note that our school community must navigate this school year as a team, working in unison to ensure the health and safety of our students are at our highest priority,” Baker said.
Families can get rapid tests at the school health clinic during the closure next week.
Granville Elementary School
Granville Elementary School closed Friday, pivoting to virtual classes after a person tested positive late Thursday. There wasn’t time to complete contact tracing before school would have started Friday.
In response to the third case in the district, school officials announced that from now on, students must wear their masks at all times, except lunch. Principals will set up a mask break schedule.
“It has been quite a week for sure. I appreciate your patience and flexibility as Granville now takes its turn with COVID. Many of our neighbors have been going through this since October, so I still feel we have been very fortunate,” said Superintendent Thomas McGurl in a letter to the community.
Other school cases
- South Glens Falls Central School District reported one person connected to the high school tested positive, but the building is closed so no school contacts were exposed. Ballston Spa Central School District is reopening Monday, after going virtual for two weeks. District officials said they might have to close again if cases increase, but said that in that case they would try to keep schools open for “targeted groups of learners who are struggling in the remote setting.”
- Schuylerville Central School District reported that a Schuylerville High School student tested positive. The student was last in school on Jan. 13.
- Queensbury Union Free School District reported that a person who tested positive was in the Queensbury Middle School on Jan. 15.
- Hudson Falls Central School District is reopening for in-person classes Monday, after being closed for a week, but many staff are still quarantined. The district has changed its rules and students must now always wear masks, to prevent more spread of the virus.
- Fort Edward Union Free School District reported a positive case that led to a group of students being sent home early Thursday due to exposure.
