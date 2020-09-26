Hadley-Luzerne elementary school to close for a week after fifth COVID case

LAKE LUZERNE — The Hadley-Luzerne Central School District’s Stuart M. Townsend Elementary School will be switching to remote learning for a week after a fifth person from the school tested positive for the coronavirus, the district announced Saturday.
The district said they learned of the new positive on Friday and have decided to close the school between Sept. 28 and Oct. 2 out of an abundance of caution.
“Our goal going into this school year was to reopen schools safely and to provide a safe learning environment for our students and staff,” the district said in a statement posted on its website.
“That being said, this is now our fifth positive COVID-19 case since the reopening of schools this fall. At this time, we feel that it is in the best interest of our elementary school students and staff to close the Stuart M. Townsend Elementary School building to students for the upcoming week.”
Students will attend classes virtually instead.
The district has been working with health departments from both Warren and Saratoga counties to ensure everyone potentially exposed to the virus are quarantining and to track the source of the infection.
"We have been working very closely with the school and are supportive of the superintendent’s proactive measures to prevent further spread," Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said in a statement.
"We are hopeful temporary closing of the elementary school for a week will break the chain of infection with this small cluster of related cases."
The district first reported two people tested positive for coronavirus on Sept. 18 hours after they were in two separate classrooms in the school. Students in those classes were kept home for school the next day for safety reasons.
The building was deep-cleaned by staff and the school reopened the next day.
But the district has since confirmed three more cases, including two students, since, prompting officials to close the building for a week.
The closure will give staff time to further clean the building and give the school an opportunity to "reset," the district said.
"We also feel that this will help prevent the spread of these cases throughout the building and will give our elementary school time to reset. Our hope is that everyone returns healthy and ready to move forward with the school year," the district said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
