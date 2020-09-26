Hadley-Luzerne elementary school to close for a week after fifth COVID case

LAKE LUZERNE — The Hadley-Luzerne Central School District’s Stuart M. Townsend Elementary School will be switching to remote learning for a week after a fifth person from the school tested positive for the coronavirus, the district announced Saturday.

The district said they learned of the new positive on Friday and have decided to close the school between Sept. 28 and Oct. 2 out of an abundance of caution.

“Our goal going into this school year was to reopen schools safely and to provide a safe learning environment for our students and staff,” the district said in a statement posted on its website.

“That being said, this is now our fifth positive COVID-19 case since the reopening of schools this fall. At this time, we feel that it is in the best interest of our elementary school students and staff to close the Stuart M. Townsend Elementary School building to students for the upcoming week.”

Students will attend classes virtually instead.

The district has been working with health departments from both Warren and Saratoga counties to ensure everyone potentially exposed to the virus are quarantining and to track the source of the infection.