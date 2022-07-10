 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hadley-Luzerne district appoints new high school principal

LAKE LUZERNE — Hadley-Luzerne Junior/Senior High School has a new principal.

The school district welcomed Daniel Hamm into the position on July 1. 

Hamm comes to Hadley-Luzerne from the Queensbury school district, where he was the assistant principal for the high school for five years.

Hamm began his career as a physical education and science teacher in Putnam Central School District, where he taught for seven years.

“I aim to prioritize curriculum and instruction and build solid partnerships with the families and community at the Hadley-Luzerne Junior/Senior High School," Hamm said in a news release. “I look forward to working with the district and building a strong and supportive school culture." 

Hamm also spent a year as an assistant principal at Catskill High School.

He has a master's degree in special education from Slippery Rock University.

In addition to earning a bachelor's degree in biology and adolescence education, Hamm also obtained a School Building Leadership Certificate — both from SUNY Plattsburgh.

Hamm and his wife, Leeann, live in Queensbury with their two children, Kendall and Kellen.

Daniel Hamm

Hamm

 Provided photo
