Hadley-Luzerne, Corinth seek to team up with Granville for football

GRANVILLE — Granville is once again looking for a dance partner for football — this time being pursued by Hadley-Luzerne and Corinth after having twice been rejected by Whitehall.

Granville Athletic Director Justin Nassivera told the Granville Board of Education at its Monday meeting that the district has been working to find partnerships not just in athletics but academics, as well, because overall enrollment has dropped.

Granville had 562 students in 2018-19 to 488 in the fall of 2021. In 2018, they had 28 varsity students for football and 31 modified players. That number had dropped to 22 varsity and 20 modified this fall.

Next year’s varsity football team is projected to have eight seniors, five juniors, six sophomores. That is 19. The state minimum is 16. If they added the six freshmen, they would have 25. However not all freshmen are ready for the varsity level.

Corinth and Hadley-Luzerne, who have a merged football team, reached out to Granville expressing interest in a partnership. The biggest issue he sees is travel time, as the schools are about 40 miles apart. Athletic officials from both schools discussed practicing at neutral locations such as East Field or Golden Goal and rotating sites.

Teams could work out at their own facilities, according to Nassivera.

Nassivera said on the plus side, the districts have similar demographics. Coaches and athletic officials have worked together in different districts over the last 10 years.

“They have similar offensive philosophies,” he said.

Nassivera said the districts have to decide fairly soon if they are going to merge, so the Adirondack League could review it at its meeting in mid- to late January. Section II would also have to approve.

That means the board would have to vote next month.

In June, Lake George backed out of an approved merger with Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne, which left both teams short on players late this season.

Board members expressed concern about the transportation issues and not being able to get the most use out of Granville’s fields, which were upgraded.

Resident Wes Barlow said he wished that he knew the reason why Whitehall has no interest. He wondered if it was a personnel issue.

“It’s a shame that somebody may have something taken away because of a personal vendetta or somebody not wanting to work with somebody else,” he said.

Granville Superintendent of Schools Tom McGurl said he spoke with Whitehall Superintendent Patrick Dee about the matter very recently.

“He made it very clear that both he and his board have no interest in merging. I can’t speak to their rationale,” McGurl said.

Whitehall had turned down a request to merge for the fall 2019 season and then was initially going to merge with Granville for the next season, which was played in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Whitehall reversed course and instead decided to focus on rebuilding their program beginning at the junior varsity level.

Junior Brent Perry also did not want to merge with Corinth and Hadley-Luzerne. He said it is just too far away and students would not get home until 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. after practice. He wondered how they would be able to handle homework and after school jobs.

He said he would rather play with just 19 students in Granville.

Board of Education President Audrey Hicks said the board would take into account everything it has heard and appreciated the respectful dialogue on the issue.

"I’ve sat here before in decisions like this when it was not quite as calm and respectful,” she said.

The board went into executive session to discuss specific personnel related to this issue but took no action.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

